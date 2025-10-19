From T-67 in 2016 to Triumph in 2025: Tommy Fleetwood Conquers Delhi Golf Club to Win Inaugural DP World India Championship

Juventus' Manuel Locatelli Urges Team To Give More After Defeat To Como

How can India qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals after defeat against England? All Scenarios Explained

Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

Medvedev ends title drought with victory over Moutet in Almaty Open showpiece By Patrick Hayes Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 23:41 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Daniil Medvedev ended his long wait for a title on Sunday, claiming victory at the Almaty Open after beating Corentin Moutet in the final.

The former US Open champion's success came 882 days after his last triumph in Rome two years ago, while he also denied his opponent a maiden career ATP crown.

In a thrilling ATP 250 final lasting two hours and 29 minutes, Medvedev overcame Moutet’s flair and held firm under pressure to secure a 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory and his 21st career title.

Moutet broke serve immediately, and surged into a 3-1 lead, before Medvedev reeled off three games in a row as he went on to seal the opening set.

The world number 41 responded defiantly in the second, again breaking serve swiftly, as he seized control to force the final to a decider.

Medvedev's class shone through in the end, as the world number 14 broke halfway through the third, going on to win three consecutive games for victory.

Elsewhere, Casper Ruud handed in a dominant display as he cruised past Ugo Humbert in straight sets, recording a 6-2 6-3 win to clinch the Nordic Open crown.

Ruud went 4-1 up in both sets, going on to win them in style, as he claimed his 14th tour-level title.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime captured the European Open title after beating Jiri Lehecka 7-6 6-7 6-2 in Brussels.

Data Debrief: Medvedev ends wait for Tour title

Since his 2023 win in the Italian capital, the former world number one Medvedev had fallen short in six finals, including the US Open, Australian Open, and Indian Wells.

This time, however, Medvedev broke the streak, becoming only the second active player — alongside Novak Djokovic (71) — to win 19 hard-court titles. He has also now won 21 titles in 21 different cities in his career.

Meanwhile, Ruud now leads the ATP Tour for indoor victories this season, with 11 wins in 2025. His recent success in Sweden has further boosted his bid to secure a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals.