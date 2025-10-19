English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Medvedev ends title drought with victory over Moutet in Almaty Open showpiece

By Patrick Hayes
Add as a preferred source on Google

Daniil Medvedev ended his long wait for a title on Sunday, claiming victory at the Almaty Open after beating Corentin Moutet in the final.

The former US Open champion's success came 882 days after his last triumph in Rome two years ago, while he also denied his opponent a maiden career ATP crown.

In a thrilling ATP 250 final lasting two hours and 29 minutes, Medvedev overcame Moutet’s flair and held firm under pressure to secure a 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory and his 21st career title.

Moutet broke serve immediately, and surged into a 3-1 lead, before Medvedev reeled off three games in a row as he went on to seal the opening set.

The world number 41 responded defiantly in the second, again breaking serve swiftly, as he seized control to force the final to a decider.

Medvedev's class shone through in the end, as the world number 14 broke halfway through the third, going on to win three consecutive games for victory.

Elsewhere, Casper Ruud handed in a dominant display as he cruised past Ugo Humbert in straight sets, recording a 6-2 6-3 win to clinch the Nordic Open crown.

Ruud went 4-1 up in both sets, going on to win them in style, as he claimed his 14th tour-level title.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime captured the European Open title after beating Jiri Lehecka 7-6 6-7 6-2 in Brussels.

Data Debrief: Medvedev ends wait for Tour title

Since his 2023 win in the Italian capital, the former world number one Medvedev had fallen short in six finals, including the US Open, Australian Open, and Indian Wells.

This time, however, Medvedev broke the streak, becoming only the second active player — alongside Novak Djokovic (71) — to win 19 hard-court titles. He has also now won 21 titles in 21 different cities in his career.

Meanwhile, Ruud now leads the ATP Tour for indoor victories this season, with 11 wins in 2025. His recent success in Sweden has further boosted his bid to secure a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Story first published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 23:41 [IST]
