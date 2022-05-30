Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

The 21-time Grand Slam winner and 13-time French Open champion Nadal booked his quarterfinal spot via a victory in the five-set thriller against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard beat the Canadian (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in a fourth round match that last for 4 hours and 21 minutes.

World number 1 and 2-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic, who is also the defending champion, on the other hand, progressed to the quarterfinal via a straight sets victory over Diego Schwartzman. The 20-time Grand Slam-winning Serb beat the Argentine (6-1, 6-3, 6-3).

Djokovic, who has lost to Nadal in the Roland Garros finals three times in three attempts, ousted the 'King of Clay' in the 2021 semifinal and eventually beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash to win his second French Open title. The French Open semifinal meeting last year was the last time the two met in any tournament.

As mentioned earlier, the two of the finest of the era along with Roger Federer, have had a rivalry for a long time on the court. In fact the trio have gone head-to-head in recent years for the most Grand Slam title wins.

The three were tied at 20 Grand Slam titles each at the start of 2022. However, Nadal took his tally to 21 at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Now, Djokovic will look to draw level, but the Serb will first need to get past his nemesis on clay and then two other opponents to reach that goal.

Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Nadal Till Now

Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2022 Quarterfinal, Nadal vs Djokovic:

When is Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (May 31).

What time will the Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal start?

The timing of the quarterfinal will be revealed soon and will be updated once the order of play is out.

Where and how to watch Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal in India?

The match will be shown live on Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. The match can also be live streamed using Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.

Nadal vs Djokovic Head to Head

In the 58 meeting between the pair, the head-to-head record stands at 30-28 in favour of Djokovic, who has also won 15 of 28 final matches. But when it comes to majors, Nadal leads Djokovic 10-7.

In Grand Slams, Nadal leads 7-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open, while Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon. Till date, Djokovic is the only player to have beaten Nadal in all four majors.

Of their 58 matches, 27 each have been contested on hard and clay courts, while 4 have been on grass with Nadal leading 19-8 on clay and Djokovic leading 20-7 on hard courts (20-7). On grass courts, the pair are tied at 2-2.

Here is a look at Nadal vs Djokovic head-to-head results:

Year Tournament Court Round Winner Score 2006 French Open Clay Quarterfinals Nadal 6–4, 6–4, 0–0 (retired) 2007 Indian Wells Masters Hard Final Nadal 6–2, 7–5 2007 Miami Open Hard Quarterfinals Djokovic 6–3, 6–4 2007 Italian Open Clay Quarterfinals Nadal 6–2, 6–3 2007 French Open Clay Semifinals Nadal 7–5, 6–4, 6–2 2007 Wimbledon Grass Semifinals Nadal 3–6, 6–1, 4–1 (retired) 2007 Canadian Open Hard Semifinals Djokovic 7–5, 6–3 2007 Tennis Masters Cup Hard Round Robin Nadal 6–4, 6–4 2008 Indian Wells Masters Hard Semifinals Djokovic 6–3, 6–2 2008 Hamburg Masters Clay Semifinals Nadal 7–5, 2–6, 6–2 2008 French Open Clay Semifinals Nadal 6–4, 6–2, 7–6(7–3) 2008 Queen's Club Grass Final Nadal 7–6(8–6), 7–5 2008 Cincinnati Masters Hard Semifinals Djokovic 6–1, 7–5 2008 Summer Olympics Hard Semifinals Nadal 6–4, 1–6, 6–4 2009 Davis Cup Clay First round Nadal 6–4, 6–4, 6–1 2009 Monte-Carlo Masters Clay Final Nadal 6–3, 2–6, 6–1 2009 Italian Open Clay Final Nadal 7–6(7–2), 6–2 2009 Madrid Open Clay Semifinals Nadal 3–6, 7–6(7–5), 7–6(11–9) 2009 Cincinnati Masters Hard Semifinals Djokovic 6–1, 6–4 2009 Paris Masters Hard Semifinals Djokovic 6–2, 6–3 2009 ATP World Tour Finals Hard Round Robin Djokovic 7–6(7–5), 6–3 2010 US Open Hard Final Nadal 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2 2010 ATP World Tour Finals Hard Round Robin Nadal 7–5, 6–2 2011 Indian Wells Masters Hard Final Djokovic 4–6, 6–3, 6–2 2011 Miami Open Hard Final Djokovic 4–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4) 2011 Madrid Open Clay Final Djokovic 7–5, 6–4 2011 Italian Open Clay Final Djokovic 6–4, 6–4 2011 Wimbledon Grass Final Djokovic 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3 2011 US Open Hard Final Djokovic 6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1 2012 Australian Open Hard Final Djokovic 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5 2012 Monte-Carlo Masters Clay Final Nadal 6–3, 6–1 2012 Italian Open Clay Final Nadal 7–5, 6–3 2012 French Open Clay Final Nadal 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5 2013 Monte-Carlo Masters Clay Final Djokovic 6–2, 7–6(7–1) 2013 French Open Clay Semifinals Nadal 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 6–7(3–7), 9–7 2013 Canadian Open Hard Semifinals Nadal 6–4, 3–6, 7–6(7–2) 2013 US Open Hard Final Nadal 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1 2013 China Open Hard Final Djokovic 6–3, 6–4 2013 ATP World Tour Finals Hard Final Djokovic 6–3, 6–4 2014 Miami Open Hard Final Djokovic 6–3, 6–3 2014 Italian Open Clay Final Djokovic 4–6, 6–3, 6–3 2014 French Open Clay Final Nadal 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4 2015 Monte-Carlo Masters Clay Semifinals Djokovic 6–3, 6–3 2015 French Open Clay Quarterfinals Djokovic 7–5, 6–3, 6–1 2015 China Open Hard Final Djokovic 6–2, 6–2 2015 ATP World Tour Finals Hard Semifinals Djokovic 6–3, 6–3 2016 Qatar Open Hard Final Djokovic 6–1, 6–2 2016 Indian Wells Masters Hard Semifinals Djokovic 7–6(7–5), 6–2 2016 Italian Open Clay Quarterfinals Djokovic 7–5, 7–6(7–4) 2017 Madrid Open Clay Semifinals Nadal 6–2, 6–4 2018 Italian Open Clay Semifinals Nadal 7–6(7–4), 6–3 2018 Wimbledon Grass Semifinals Djokovic 6–4, 3–6, 7–6(11–9), 3–6, 10–8 2019 Australian Open Hard Final Djokovic 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 2019 Italian Open Clay Final Nadal 6–0, 4–6, 6–1 2020 ATP Cup Hard Team Final Djokovic 6–2, 7–6(7–4) 2020 French Open Clay Final Nadal 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 2021 Italian Open Clay Final Nadal 7–5, 1–6, 6–3 2021 French Open Clay Semifinals Djokovic 3–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–2