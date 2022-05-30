Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

Multi-time Grand Slam champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set for 59th meeting when they lock horns in the quarterfinal of the French Open 2022 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.
The 21-time Grand Slam winner and 13-time French Open champion Nadal booked his quarterfinal spot via a victory in the five-set thriller against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard beat the Canadian (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in a fourth round match that last for 4 hours and 21 minutes.
World number 1 and 2-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic, who is also the defending champion, on the other hand, progressed to the quarterfinal via a straight sets victory over Diego Schwartzman. The 20-time Grand Slam-winning Serb beat the Argentine (6-1, 6-3, 6-3).
Djokovic, who has lost to Nadal in the Roland Garros finals three times in three attempts, ousted the 'King of Clay' in the 2021 semifinal and eventually beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash to win his second French Open title. The French Open semifinal meeting last year was the last time the two met in any tournament.
As mentioned earlier, the two of the finest of the era along with Roger Federer, have had a rivalry for a long time on the court. In fact the trio have gone head-to-head in recent years for the most Grand Slam title wins.
The three were tied at 20 Grand Slam titles each at the start of 2022. However, Nadal took his tally to 21 at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Now, Djokovic will look to draw level, but the Serb will first need to get past his nemesis on clay and then two other opponents to reach that goal.
Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Nadal Till Now
Here is all you need to know about the French Open 2022 Quarterfinal, Nadal vs Djokovic:
When is Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal match?
The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (May 31).
What time will the Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal start?
The timing of the quarterfinal will be revealed soon and will be updated once the order of play is out.
Where and how to watch Nadal vs Djokovic French Open 2022 Quarterfinal in India?
The match will be shown live on Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. The match can also be live streamed using Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.
In the 58 meeting between the pair, the head-to-head record stands at 30-28 in favour of Djokovic, who has also won 15 of 28 final matches. But when it comes to majors, Nadal leads Djokovic 10-7.
In Grand Slams, Nadal leads 7-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open, while Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon. Till date, Djokovic is the only player to have beaten Nadal in all four majors.
Of their 58 matches, 27 each have been contested on hard and clay courts, while 4 have been on grass with Nadal leading 19-8 on clay and Djokovic leading 20-7 on hard courts (20-7). On grass courts, the pair are tied at 2-2.
Here is a look at Nadal vs Djokovic head-to-head results:
|Year
|Tournament
|Court
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2006
|French Open
|Clay
|Quarterfinals
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–4, 0–0 (retired)
|2007
|Indian Wells Masters
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|6–2, 7–5
|2007
|Miami Open
|Hard
|Quarterfinals
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–4
|2007
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Quarterfinals
|Nadal
|6–2, 6–3
|2007
|French Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|7–5, 6–4, 6–2
|2007
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|3–6, 6–1, 4–1 (retired)
|2007
|Canadian Open
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|7–5, 6–3
|2007
|Tennis Masters Cup
|Hard
|Round Robin
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–4
|2008
|Indian Wells Masters
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–2
|2008
|Hamburg Masters
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|7–5, 2–6, 6–2
|2008
|French Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–2, 7–6(7–3)
|2008
|Queen's Club
|Grass
|Final
|Nadal
|7–6(8–6), 7–5
|2008
|Cincinnati Masters
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–1, 7–5
|2008
|Summer Olympics
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|6–4, 1–6, 6–4
|2009
|Davis Cup
|Clay
|First round
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–4, 6–1
|2009
|Monte-Carlo Masters
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–3, 2–6, 6–1
|2009
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|7–6(7–2), 6–2
|2009
|Madrid Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|3–6, 7–6(7–5), 7–6(11–9)
|2009
|Cincinnati Masters
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–1, 6–4
|2009
|Paris Masters
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–2, 6–3
|2009
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Round Robin
|Djokovic
|7–6(7–5), 6–3
|2010
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2
|2010
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Round Robin
|Nadal
|7–5, 6–2
|2011
|Indian Wells Masters
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|4–6, 6–3, 6–2
|2011
|Miami Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|4–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4)
|2011
|Madrid Open
|Clay
|Final
|Djokovic
|7–5, 6–4
|2011
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–4, 6–4
|2011
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
|2011
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–2, 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–1
|2012
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5
|2012
|Monte-Carlo Masters
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–3, 6–1
|2012
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|7–5, 6–3
|2012
|French Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5
|2013
|Monte-Carlo Masters
|Clay
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–2, 7–6(7–1)
|2013
|French Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 6–7(3–7), 9–7
|2013
|Canadian Open
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|6–4, 3–6, 7–6(7–2)
|2013
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1
|2013
|China Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–4
|2013
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–4
|2014
|Miami Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–3
|2014
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Final
|Djokovic
|4–6, 6–3, 6–3
|2014
|French Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4
|2015
|Monte-Carlo Masters
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–3
|2015
|French Open
|Clay
|Quarterfinals
|Djokovic
|7–5, 6–3, 6–1
|2015
|China Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–2, 6–2
|2015
|ATP World Tour Finals
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–3
|2016
|Qatar Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–1, 6–2
|2016
|Indian Wells Masters
|Hard
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|7–6(7–5), 6–2
|2016
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Quarterfinals
|Djokovic
|7–5, 7–6(7–4)
|2017
|Madrid Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|6–2, 6–4
|2018
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Nadal
|7–6(7–4), 6–3
|2018
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|6–4, 3–6, 7–6(11–9), 3–6, 10–8
|2019
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6–3, 6–2, 6–3
|2019
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–0, 4–6, 6–1
|2020
|ATP Cup
|Hard
|Team Final
|Djokovic
|6–2, 7–6(7–4)
|2020
|French Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|6–0, 6–2, 7–5
|2021
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Final
|Nadal
|7–5, 1–6, 6–3
|2021
|French Open
|Clay
|Semifinals
|Djokovic
|3–6, 6–3, 7–6(7–4), 6–2
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.