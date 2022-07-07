Nadal vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal overcame injury and the fearless Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller to reach his 8th Wimbledon semifinal, while Kyrgios battled past Cristian Garin in straight sets to seal his first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, will look to keep his career slam dreams alive and get closer to his third Wimbledon title when he faces Kyrgios, who looks to script further history. This will be the third meeting between the pair in Wimbledon and they head into Friday's match level at 1-1.

The winner of the Nadal-Kyrgios semifinal will face the winner of the semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon 2022 final on Sunday (July 10).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal, Nadal vs Kyrgios:

Nadal vs Kyrgios date, time, tv channel and live streaming info When is Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal match? The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8). What time will the Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal start? The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Nadal and Kyrgios is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST) on Friday (July 8). Where and how to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal in India? The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios Route to Semifinal Round Rafael Nadal Nick Kyrgios First Francisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4) Paul Jubb (3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5) Second Ricardas Berankis (6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3) Filip Krajinovic (6-2, 6-3, 6-1) Third Lorenzo Sonego (6-1, 6-2, 6-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7)) Round of 16 Botic van de Zandschulp (6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6)) Brandon Nakashima (4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2) Quarterfinal Taylor Fritz (3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)) Cristian Garin (6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5)) Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Head to Head In the 9 meetings overall between the two, Rafael Nadal has had the better of Nick Kyrgios in 6 matches. In the 3 grand slam meetings between the pair, Nadal has beaten Kyrgios in Wimbledon and Australian Open once, while the Aussie has got the better of the Spaniard once in Wimbledon. Year Event Court Round Winner Score 2022 Indian Wells Masters Hard Quartefinal Rafael Nadal 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 2020 Australian Open Hard Round of 16 Rafael Nadal 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) 2019 Wimbledon Grass Round of 64 Rafael Nadal 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) 2019 Acapulco Open Hard Round of 16 Nick Kyrgios 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6) 2017 China Open Hard Final Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-1 2017 Cincinnati Masters Hard Quarterfinal Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 7-5 2017 Madrid Masters Clay Round of 16 Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-1 2016 Rome Masters Clay Round of 16 Rafael Nadal 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4 2014 Wimbledon Grass Round of 16 Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3