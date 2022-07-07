Nadal vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

Nadal vs Kyrgios date, time, tv channel and live streaming info
When is Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal match?
The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8).
What time will the Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal start?
The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Nadal and Kyrgios is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST) on Friday (July 8).
Where and how to watch Nadal vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal in India?
The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.
Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios Route to Semifinal
|Round
|Rafael Nadal
|Nick Kyrgios
|First
|Francisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4)
|Paul Jubb (3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5)
|Second
|Ricardas Berankis (6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3)
|Filip Krajinovic (6-2, 6-3, 6-1)
|Third
|Lorenzo Sonego (6-1, 6-2, 6-4)
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7))
|Round of 16
|Botic van de Zandschulp (6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6))
|Brandon Nakashima (4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2)
|Quarterfinal
|Taylor Fritz (3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4))
|Cristian Garin (6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5))
Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Head to Head
In the 9 meetings overall between the two, Rafael Nadal has had the better of Nick Kyrgios in 6 matches.
In the 3 grand slam meetings between the pair, Nadal has beaten Kyrgios in Wimbledon and Australian Open once, while the Aussie has got the better of the Spaniard once in Wimbledon.
|Year
|Event
|Court
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2022
|Indian Wells Masters
|Hard
|Quartefinal
|Rafael Nadal
|7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4
|2020
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Round of 16
|Rafael Nadal
|6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4)
|2019
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Round of 64
|Rafael Nadal
|6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3)
|2019
|Acapulco Open
|Hard
|Round of 16
|Nick Kyrgios
|3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6)
|2017
|China Open
|Hard
|Final
|Rafael Nadal
|6-2, 6-1
|2017
|Cincinnati Masters
|Hard
|Quarterfinal
|Nick Kyrgios
|6-2, 7-5
|2017
|Madrid Masters
|Clay
|Round of 16
|Rafael Nadal
|6-3, 6-1
|2016
|Rome Masters
|Clay
|Round of 16
|Rafael Nadal
|6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4
|2014
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Round of 16
|Nick Kyrgios
|7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3