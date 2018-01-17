Nick Kyrgios fined for colourful language at Australian Open

Melbourne, January 17: Australia's volatile Nick Kyrgios has been fined for a colourful directive to the rowdy crowd during his opening round win at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was slapped with a USD 3,000 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct early in his 6-1 6-2 6-4 win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in a night match on Hisense Arena on Monday (January 15).

The Australian was among six players fined a total USD 15,000 for indiscretions in qualifying and the main draw's first phase at the year's opening Grand Slam.

“I love playing in front of you guys. Even though sometimes it may not seem that way. But I do” @NickKyrgios #BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/sX0MvRRZsT — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 7, 2018

Croatia's Borna Coric was hit with a USD 5,000 penalty for racquet abuse during his defeat to Australia's John Millman. Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Romanian Marius Copil were fined USD 2,000 each for the same offence.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik was handed two USD 1,000 fines and American Stefan Kozlov was penalised USD 1,000, both for audible obscenities during qualifying.