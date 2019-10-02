English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic buoyed by Tokyo progress

By Peter Thompson
Djokovicropped
World number one Novak Djokovic will face Lucas Pouille in the last eight in Tokyo after getting past Go Soeda.

Tokyo, October 2: Novak Djokovic said there were "not too many negatives" from a second-round victory over Go Soeda in the Japan Open on Wednesday.

The world number one, playing in his first tournament since retiring from the US Open with a shoulder injury, moved into the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat of wildcard Soeda.

Veteran outsider Soeda put up a fight in his homeland, but Djokovic broke four times and won 81 per cent of points behind his first serve to set up an encounter with Lucas Pouille in Tokyo.

Djokovic was broken when serving for the match with a 5-3 lead and Soeda saved three match points before being consigned to defeat.

The top seed said: "I think I played a pretty good tennis match. From the baseline, I was solid, aggressive when I needed to be and taking the ball early.

"I served very well until that game when I was serving for the match at 5-3. I made some double faults, I missed all my first serves, so I didn't serve that well that game, allowing him to break back and come back to the match,

"But there were not too many negatives today, because I had chances constantly. I had match points at 5-4, but he just came up with some very good shots and fought hard and that's why we give him credit. But from my side, I'm really pleased."

Pouille eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory over another Japanese contender in the form of Yoshihito Nishioka.

Reilly Opelka saw the back of Gilles Simon 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2), while Yasutaka Uchiyama also progressed to the last eight in his homeland.

David Goffin, John Millman and Lloyd Harris were first-round winners on day three.

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 202/0 (59.1) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue