Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Nadal powers into last 16 with victory over Van de Zandschulp

By Tom Patey

Paris, May 27: Rafael Nadal eased into the last 16 at the French Open as he cruised to a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp on Friday (May 27).

Nadal breezed past Jordan Thompson and Corentin Moutet to reach the third round, where the Spaniard had few difficulties on Court Suzanne-Lenglen against world number 29 Van de Zandschulp.

The pair exchanged breaks to begin the match, but the 13-time winner at Roland Garros soon took control as he only lost four points on his service in the first set, all of which came in the first game.

Van de Zandschulp continued to struggle in the second set as Nadal triumphed in a lengthy third game to break again, before following suit in the Dutchman's next service to further his advantage en route to taking a two-set lead.

World number five Nadal again opened the third set by battling to break Van de Zandschulp twice and had the opportunity to go 5-0 up with points in hand.

The Dutchman fought back to win three straight games before claiming another, leaving the set finely poised at 5-4 to Nadal.

French Open: Ruthless Djokovic powers past Bedene to set up Schwartzman contestFrench Open: Ruthless Djokovic powers past Bedene to set up Schwartzman contest

However, the 35-year-old Nadal regained his composure to wrap up victory and will next face Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Filip Krajinovic.

Data Slam: Nadal on course for Djokovic meeting

Only Novak Djokovic (325) and Roger Federer (369) have more grand slam match wins than Nadal (301), who remains on course to meet the world number one in the quarter-final.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal – 25/13 Van de Zandschulp – 19/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal – 2/1 Van de Zandschulp – 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal – 6/12 Van de Zandschulp – 2/3

Comments

MORE RAFAEL NADAL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2023 | Auction Details
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2022
Recent Tournaments
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Doubles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Doubles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mixed Doubles
May 21, 2022 - May 29, 2022
ATP Saturn Oil Open:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments