Ramkumar one win away from Wimbledon main draw

By Pti

London, June 23: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan stood just one win away from his maiden Grand Slam appearance after he progressed to the final round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers with a straight-set win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Ramkumar advances, Prajnesh crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers

Ramkumar, who gradually slipped out of the top-200 for lack of good results, beat his Argentine rival 6-3 6-4.

The Indian Davis Cupper, now ranked 211, did not face a single break point in the match and broke Etcheverry, ranked 204, twice in the second round match that lasted 59 minutes. The 26-year old now needs to beat Australia's 32nd seed Marc Polmans, ranked 152.

The closest he has come to qualifying for a major before this effort was in 2018 when he reached the third round of the Australian Open qualifiers.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina have exited from Qualifiers.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 23:02 [IST]
