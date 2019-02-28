English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Defending champion Bautista Agut and Nishikori bow out in Dubai

By
Kei Nishikori
Roger Federer stayed in contention for a 100th ATP singles title in Dubai, but Roberto Bautista Agut and Kei Nishikori crashed out

Dubai, February 28: Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut was dumped out of the Dubai Tennis Championships by Nikoloz Basilashvili and Kei Nishikori suffered a surprise defeat, but Roger Federer moved into the quarterfinals.

Basilashvili will face Borna Coric - who defeated Tomas Berdych - in the last eight after coming from a set down to beat Spaniard Bautista Agut 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3.

The unseeded Georgian blasted down 19 aces and won 81 per cent of points on his first serve, with four breaks of serve seeing him through.

Nishikori suffered only his third defeat of the season as world number 77 Hubert Hurkacz consigned him to a 7-5 5-7 6-2 loss.

The Polish outsider's victory was his first against a top-10 opponent and he did it the hard way, losing the second set after levelling from 4-0 down before dominating the decider.

Federer stayed in the hunt for his 100th ATP singles title, Fernando Verdasco taking the 20-time grand slam champion to three sets for the second time this week before suffering a 6-3 3-6 6-3 loss.

The legendary second seed - who has won all seven of his matches against Verdasco - will now face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, a 6-4 6-2 winner against Jan-Lennard Struff, following his 50th victory in Dubai.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils - both eyeing back-to-back titles - advanced at the expense of Egor Gerasimov and Marcos Baghdatis respectively.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 234/10 (59.2 vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue