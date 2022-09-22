Federer is a role model in every walk of life: Somdev

Legends of the game

However Somdev hopes their involvement with the sport continues.

"I'm sure both of them will remain hooked to the sport. I do expect them to be involved in tennis in one form or the other. Both these legends have a large influence in taking the sport forward. Based on how much impact these two have had in the sport over the years, I do expect them to be engaged with it. Federer has already mentioned about it," he added.

Glowing tributes

Somdev paid glowing tributes to Federer for the way the Swiss masters conducted himself beyond the baseline.

"Federer is a great ambassador of the sport. He's classy always. Andy Roddick summed it nicely - it isn't just about how he plays on court, but also as to he behaves, how he conducts himself off the court, giving those interviews and all that. He's a role model in every walk of life. Federer is one of the most polite guys you'll see around. There's always a sense of gratitude with everything that he has achieved and he has been incredible from players' as well as fans perspective" added Somdev.

Iron throne

"If there was an iron throne for tennis, Roger would be on it forever!," Somdev had tweeted on the day Federer announced his retirement. The 37-year-old recalled the first time he played against Federer

"That was in 2011, the year in which I was probably playing the best tennis of my life. Myself, Sania (Mirza), Rohan (Bopanna) were attending Mahesh Bhupathi's wedding when I got this sudden wild-card entry for the ATP tournament in Dubai. And while I reached Dubai airport came the news I'm drawn against Federer.

Incredible career

"It was unexpected, but I was super excited about the opportunity to play my idol. My experience with Federer has been unbelievable. He's someone who's interested in a variety of subjects. I've learned a lot from him during practice sessions as well as being around him on Tours so many times.

"He's one guy whom you would like to see round all the time. Federer is one of the those rare players whom you can happily meet as an idol and nobody is going to be disappointed. He has had an incredible career. He has given us so much to watch. The world of tennis will miss him for sure," Somdev concluded.