Simona Halep tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Wright
Simona Halep
World number two Simona Halep is isolating at home after returning a positive test for COVID-19.

London, October 31: Simona Halep has confirmed she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The world number two is isolating at home after developing mild symptoms of the virus.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," Halep wrote on Twitter.

"I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together."

Halep has not played since the 1-6, 2-6, loss to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the round-of-16 at the French Open.

French Open 2020: Imperious teenager Swiatek blows away Halep to reach last eight

The 29-year-old, who did not compete at the US Open, won three consecutive Tour titles straddling the break in the season caused by the pandemic.

The rescheduled Linz Open, the only Tour event taking place in November following the cancellation of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, is due to begin on November 8.

Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 18:50 [IST]
