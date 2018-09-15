English

Kenin, Watson into Quebec City semis

Sofia Kenin
Sofia Kenin moved into the Coupe Banque Nationale semi-finals.

Quebec City, September 14: Sofia Kenin and Heather Watson eased into the Coupe Banque Nationale semi-finals as the top two remaining seeds fell on Friday.

Kenin, the 19-year-old American, was too good for third seed Monica Puig 6-3 6-1 in their last-eight clash in Quebec City.

The fifth seed lost just six points on serve, cruising to victory in 55 minutes at the WTA International event.

Kenin will face qualifier Jessica Pegula after the American upset Croatian second seed Petra Martic 6-3 7-5.

The other semi-final will see Watson face eighth seed Pauline Parmentier.

Watson beat wildcard Rebecca Marino 6-3 6-4, while Parmentier battled past Varvara Lepchenko 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 6:40 [IST]
