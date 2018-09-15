Kenin, Watson into Quebec City semis

Kenin, the 19-year-old American, was too good for third seed Monica Puig 6-3 6-1 in their last-eight clash in Quebec City.

The fifth seed lost just six points on serve, cruising to victory in 55 minutes at the WTA International event.

Kenin will face qualifier Jessica Pegula after the American upset Croatian second seed Petra Martic 6-3 7-5.

.@SonyaKenin books a spot in her 2nd WTA semifinal of the season at the @CoupeBN. Defeats Puig 6-3, 6-1 --> https://t.co/FO5dQ7uHjz pic.twitter.com/359amEWRx1 — WTA (@WTA) September 14, 2018

The other semi-final will see Watson face eighth seed Pauline Parmentier.

Watson beat wildcard Rebecca Marino 6-3 6-4, while Parmentier battled past Varvara Lepchenko 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.