In-form Martic cruises, Kenin reaches quarters

By
Petra Martic
Petra Martic moved into the last eight at the Coupe Banque Nationale.

London, September 14: Petra Martic continued her fine form by cruising into the Coupe Banque Nationale quarter-finals, while Sofia Kenin joined her in the last eight.

Martic, coming off a WTA title win in Chicago, crushed Olga Govortsova 6-0 6-2 in the second round in Quebec City on Thursday.

The Croatian second seed managed to save all eight break points she faced against Govortsova at the WTA International event.

Martic will next face Jessica Pegula after the American qualifier beat Ons Jabeur 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

Kenin, the only other seed in action, overcame Canadian wildcard Francoise Abanda 6-4 6-4.

Another Canadian wildcard, Rebecca Marino, enjoyed success, winning the final five games to edge past Georgina Garcia Perez 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-4.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 8:40 [IST]
