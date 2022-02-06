Tata Open Maharashtra: Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan enter doubles final

It will be second ATP final together for Bopanna and Ramkumar, having won the Adelaide event at the beginning of the 2022 ATPT World Tour season.

The fourth edition of South Asia's only ATP-250 event, is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna-Ramkumar storm into semi-finals

Earlier this year, playing together for the first time, Bopanna and Ramkumar had clinched their maiden title in Adelaide.

The No. 2 seed will now take on the top-seeded Australian duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final.

Tata Open Maharashtra: Sousa sets up Ruusuvuori title clash

Meanwhile, Portugal's Joao Sousa drew on his experience to end Elias Ymer's sensational run with a remarkable three-set win to enter the singles final.

Sousa fought back from a set down to win the nail-biting semi-final 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

He will take on sixth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori in the summit clash on Sunday (February 6).

Earlier, Ruusuvuori held his nerve during the crucial second set tie-breaker to secure a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) victory against Kamil Majchrzak and seal his berth in the final.

The final matches of singles as well as doubles categories will be played on Sunday.

Ymer, who stunned top-seed and ATP world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev in the earlier round to earn the biggest win of his career, made a confident start to race to a 4-1 lead but Sousa recovered well in time to draw level at 5-5. However, Ymer regrouped and pocketed the set to take 1-0 lead in the match.

Regarded as the best Portuguese player of all time, the former world No. 28, capitalised on the momentum gained towards the end of the opening set and led 4-1 in the second set. Sousa took away the set 7-4 in the tie-breaker.

The 32-year-old experienced campaigner put pressure on Ymer, who was in search for his first ATP title, giving him a neck-and-neck fight in the decider and successfully titled the momentum in his favour in a gruelling contest that lasted for more than three hours.

The prestigious tournament is being owned by IMG and operated by RISE Worldwide in India.