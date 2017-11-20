Tired Goffin insists: 'I will be ready for Davis Cup final'

London, November 20: David Goffin vowed to be ready for next weekend's Davis Cup final after conceding his run to the ATP Finals decider had left him feeling tired.

Goffin was beaten 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the final by Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday (November 19), having put up an admirable fight after being swept aside by the Bulgarian in the group stage.

The world number eight's attentions must now quickly switch to his country's clash with France, with Belgium eager to make amends for their defeat to Great Britain in the 2015 final.

"We need some days off to rest and I will be ready next weekend," said Goffin.

"Of course, it's such an honour to represent my country. To be another time in the final of the Davis Cup is really something special, so I will try to give my best, as I did this week."

Discussing his performance in London, Goffin - who lost 6-0 6-2 to Dimitrov when they met earlier in the week - said: "It was a special week for me. It was a week with a lot of emotions, a lot of fatigue of course.

"Now I'm feeling tired, but it was an amazing week. We did an amazing job.

"It was tough after the match against Grigor in the group. It was not easy to come back the same on the court, but we worked with the team, so I would like to thank them."

