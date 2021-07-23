Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka match moved as Japan's big tennis hope prepares for starring role

Tokyo, July 23: Naomi Osaka will make her playing entry to the Olympic Games a day later than expected after her first-round tennis match was put back to Sunday (July 25).
Japan's big hope for gold will play China's Zheng Saisai in her opener at the Ariake Tennis Park.
The match was billed to be first on the centre court at 11:00 local time on Saturday (July 24), only for Games organisers to announce it has been moved back by a day.
The move came amid mounting expectation that Osaka would have a prominent role to play in Friday's opening ceremony, meaning she would have little time to rest between taking part in that event and playing Zheng.
Osaka abandoned her French Open campaign after one match, having been warned she risked expulsion for refusing to take part in news conferences during the tournament.
The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, who has spoken of struggling with anxiety and depression, then elected to skip Wimbledon.
The smile says it all😀@naomiosaka practising ahead of her bid for gold at her home @Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Tennis pic.twitter.com/QDty9g2qKz— ITF (@ITFTennis) July 23, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.