Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30

Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami to return after Asia Cup 2025 Snub? India squad for West Indies Test series set to be Delayed

EXCLUSIVE: 'If You Think Well, You Will Do Well' - Auqib Nabi on Duleep Trophy Heroics, All-Rounder Hopes, India Dream

How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

US Open: Anisimova gets revenge over Swiatek at Flushing Meadows By Joel Sritharan Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 8:42 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Amanda Anisimova stunned Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Anisimova managed to avoid a repeat of the Wimbledon final as she won 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes to set up a semi-final clash against either Naomi Osaka or Karolina Muchova.

Nerves would have crept in for Anisimova when Swiatek broke her serve in the opening game of the match, but the American broke right back before also taking Swiatek’s serve to close out the first set.

Swiatek opened the second in the same fashion by breaking Anisimova, but the Wimbledon champion struggled with her first serve throughout.

Anisimova pounced on Swiatek’s second serves and broke back three games later. A double fault from Swiatek then gave Anisimova the chance to serve for the match, and the home favourite went 40-0 to gain three match points.

Swiatek brought it back to 40-30 as she fought to stay in the match, but Anisimova converted her third match point after her forehand deflected off the top of the net and beyond the reach of Swiatek.

Data Debrief: Anisimova edges closer to home glory

Anisimova is the first American to reach women’s singles semi-finals on all three surfaces at grand slam events since Serena and Venus Williams (Roland Garros 2002).

And following her win over Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon, Anisimova (23 years 358 days) is the youngest player to defeat the WTA’s top two at grand slams in a season since Svetlana Kuznetsova (23 years 332 days) in 2009 - ages calculated from start of respective events.