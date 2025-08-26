Sports Bulletin of August 26: From BCCI looking for India Sponsors to East Bengal women's grand Victory

US Open: Swiatek sweeps aside Arango to reach second round By Chloe Horswill Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 23:30 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Iga Swiatek cruised into the second round of the US Open after a comfortable win over Emiliana Arango on Tuesday (August 26).

It took Swiatek, who is looking for back-to-back grand slam titles after last month's Wimbledon triumph, exactly an hour to book her place in the next round with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Arango at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The pair both held their first service games of the match, but the Pole soon found her groove with a five-game winning streak to take the lead, converting both of her break points along the way.

Swiatek continued that form into the second set, going a break up in the opening game before serving to love to extend her winning streak to seven games.

Arango attempted to fight back, holding off Swiatek as she pulled back to 3-2, but she could not hold on. The world number two earned another break, and though the Colombian held off the first match point, Swiatek got the job done on the next point.

Swiatek will face Suzan Lamens in the next round as she bids to continue her recent hot streak, with her eyes on a second US Open title.

Data Debrief: Swiatek starts strong

Swiatek is looking to become the first player to win both Wimbledon and the US Open since Serena Williams in 2012, and she will be aiming to continue how she started.

She is the first player to reach the second round in 24 consecutive women's singles grand slam events since Agnieszka Radwanska (24 between Roland-Garros 2004 and the Australian Open 2005).

And her record on American soil is something to shout about. Since 2020, Swiatek (82% - 73/89) holds the best win rate of any player in WTA-level tournaments held in the United States (min. 30 matches played).