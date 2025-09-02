English Edition
US Open: Swiatek marches into another grand slam quarter-final

By Patric Ridge

New York, Sep 1: Iga Swiatek stormed into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek required just 64 minutes to get the job done on Monday (September 1), as the Pole sharpens up for another grand slam tilt.

US Open Swiatek marches into another grand slam quarter-final

Swiatek started as she meant to go on with an instant break of serve, though Alexandrova struck straight back.

Yet the world number two regained control later in the first set, and successive breaks saw her nose ahead.

Swiatek had little trouble in the second set, breaking twice as she cruised to a routine triumph.

The 24-year-old, who won the US Open in 2022, has now won 18 of her past 19 matches, having picked up a title in Cincinnati last month.

Data Debrief: Swiatek goes deep again

Swiatek (24 years, 85 days) is the youngest woman to reach all four quarter-finals at the majors in a season since Maria Sharapova (18 years, 132 days) in 2005.

Overall, Swiatek has now reached 13 Grand Slam quarter-finals. Among active players, only Venus Williams (39), Victoria Azarenka (18) and Aryna Sabalenka (14) have reached more.

Swiatek has now won 21 major matches this season, the same as Sabalenka. It is the first time two women have won over 20 matches at the grand slams in the same campaign since 2012 (Azarenka and Sharapova - 21 each).

Story first published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 0:36 [IST]
