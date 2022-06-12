Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Van Rijthoven shocks Medvedev to complete fairytale triumph

By Nicholas Mcgee

Rosmalen, June 12: Tim van Rijthoven completed an astonishing week at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships by stunning Daniil Medvedev to claim the title on home soil.

World ranked 205 Van Rijthoven had never won an ATP main draw match before receiving a wild card into this event, in which he has enjoyed a dream week.

The Dutchman beat Felix Auger-Aliassime to progress to a final with Medvedev, who is set to return to world number one on Monday.

But he made light of the gulf in tour experience and ranking by powering to a 6-4 6-1 win.

He dominated the contest on serve, landing 74 per cent of his first serves and winning 84 per cent of his first-serve points. Van Rijthoven also lost just four points on second serve.

By contrast, Medvedev won just 56 per cent of points on his first serve and a paltry 38 per cent on his second, the US Open champion facing 10 break points in the contest.

Van Rijthoven raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set and, though Medvedev saved one match point to avoid a bagel, a fairytale win was sealed in the next game when the Russian could only return a serve into the net to spark jubilation among the home fans.

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Boss Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Libema Open:Mens Singles
Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
ATP Terra Wortmann Open:Mens Singles
Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
ATP Cinch Championships:Mens Singles
Jun 12, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
ATP Ilkley Trophy:Mens Singles
Jun 12, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
ATP Internationaux de Tennis de Blois:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments