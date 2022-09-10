WTA Chennai Open: Indian challenge in qualifying draw ends in round 1

None of the Indians managed to win even a set. Japan's Yuki Naito, the top-seed in the qualifying, beat 16-year-old Indian wild card Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar 6-4, 6-1 and will meet Olivia Tjandramulia, who upset 10th seed Ekaterina Kazionova 6-3, 6-1 in another first-round contest.

Second seed Nao Hibino, also from Japan, outclassed Indian wild card Sai Chamarthi 6-1, 6-0. The other Indians in the fray -- Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti -- also went down tamely. Both Bhatia and Bavisetti lost by similar 6-4, 6-0 margins.

In the longest match of the day, the third seeded Lina Glushko beat Maria Timofeeva 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in two hours and 40 minutes. Players need to win two rounds in qualifying to secure one of six qualifying spots in the 32-player main draw.

Results:

Qualifying (1st round): Yuki Naito beat Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (WC) 6-4, 6-1; Nao Hibino beat Sai Chamarthi 6-1, 6-0; Lina Glushko beat Maria Timofeeva 4-6, 6-1, 7-6; Isabella Shinikova (4) beat Ekaterina Yashina 6-2, 6-2; Peangtarn Plipuech beat Lizette Cabrera (5) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Justina Mikulskyte (6) beat Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-0; Jana Fett (7) beat Kaylah McPhee 7-5, 6-4; Daniela Vismane (8) beat Sofya Lansere 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Mariia Tkacheva beat Carole Monnet (9) 6-2, 1-6, 6-0; Olivia Tjandramulia beat Ekaterina Kazionova (10) 6-3, 6-1; Kyoka Okamura (11) beats Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-4, 6-0; En-Shuo Lian (12) beat Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2.