Asian Wrestling Championships: India complete their best ever performance

In the sixth and final day of the premier continental championship India’s lone Gold medal bout saw Jitender (74Kg) settle for a Silver going down 3-1 to Kaisanov Daniyar of Kazakhstan in a fight that went down to the wire.

2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medalist and 2019 Asian and World Bronze medalist, Rahul Aware (61Kg) held strong in a closely fought contest with his Iranian opponent Dastan Majid Almas defeating the latter 5-2 and walk away with the first Bronze medal of the day for India.

Speaking after his bout, a visibility dejected Rahul said,” I had aimed for a Gold, but I am a bit disappointed after winning a Bronze medal”.

India’s second Bronze medal came when Deepak Punia (86Kg) defeated AL Obaidi Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab of Iraq 10-0 through technical superiority.

Indian Medals in Asian Wrestling Championships 2020:

Greco-Roman:

55Kg- Bronze- Arjun HALAKURKI (IND) df. Donghyeok WON (KOR) 7-4

67Kg- Bronze- Ashu ASHU (IND) df. Abdwlkarim Mohammad ALHASAN (SYR) 8-1

72Kg- Bronze- Aditya KUNDU (IND) df. Nao KUSAKA (JPN) 8-0

87 Kg- Gold- Kumar SUNIL (IND) df. Azat SALIDINOV (KGZ) 5-0

97Kg- Bronze- Hardeep HARDEEP (IND) df. Beksultan Makhamadzhanovich MAKHMUDOV (KGZ) 3-1

Women’s Wrestling:

50Kg- Silver- Miho IGARASHI (JPN) df. Devi NIRMALA (IND) 3-2

53Kg- Bronze- Vinesh VINESH (IND) df. Thi Ly KIEU (VIE) 10-0

55Kg- Gold- Pinki PINKI (IND) df. Dulguun BOLORMAA (MGL) 2-1

57Kg- Bronze- Anshu ANSHU (IND) df. Sevara ESHMURATOVA (UZB) 4-1

59Kg- Gold- Sarita SARITA (IND) df. Battsetseg ALTANTSETSEG (MGL) 3-2

65Kg- Silver- Naomi RUIKE (JPN) df. Sakshi MALIK (IND) 2-0

68Kg- Gold- Divya KAKRAN (IND) df. Naruha MATSUYUKI (JPN) 6-4

72Kg- Bronze- Preet Kaur GURSHARAN (IND) df. Tsevegmed ENKHBAYAR (MGL) 5-2

Freestyle:

57Kg- Gold- Kumar RAVI (IND) df. Hikmatullo VOHIDOV (TJK) 10-0

61Kg- Bronze- Rahul Balasaheb AWARE (IND) df. Majid Almas DASTAN (IRI) 5-2

65Kg- Silver- Takuto OTOGURO (JPN) df. Bajrang BAJRANG (IND) 10-2

74Kg- Silver- Daniyar KAISANOV (KAZ) df. Jitender JITENDER (IND) 3-1

79Kg- Silver- Arsalan BUDAZHAPOV (KGZ) df. Baliyan GOURAV (IND) 7-5

86Kg- Bronze- Deepak PUNIA (IND) df. Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab AL OBAIDI (IRQ) 10-0

97Kg- Silver- Mojtaba Mohammadshafie GOLEIJ (IRI) df. Satywart KADIAN (IND) 10-0

Source: Press Release