Coronavirus: Deepak Punia discharged from hospital, advised home quarantine

Besides the Olympic-bound Punia (86kg), the other two wrestlers who tested positive for the virus were Navin (65kg) and Krishan (125kg).

All three are part of the National Camp at the SAI Centre in Sonepat, ahead of which the wrestlers are in quarantine.

"Wrestler Deepak Punia tested Covid positive during the test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp in Sonepat, and was in hospital. Now he's been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable & asymptomatic. His home stay is approved by District Covid Nodal Officer," the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

With his silver at the worlds, Punia had secured a place for himself at the Tokyo Olympics.

After returning positive for the virus, the wrestlers were moved to a SAI-empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure for further monitoring.

As per protocol, all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival at the camp.

The wrestlers assembled for the camp on September 1.

Earlier, Asian and Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat, the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, tested positive ahead of the National Sports Awards ceremony last week, where she was to receive the Khel Ratna.

Vinesh later tweeted that she has recovered and returned a negative test twice.