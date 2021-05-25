Railway orders suspension of Sushil Kumar following his arrest in wrestler's murder case

The two-time Olympic medallist was arrested, along with his associate and co-accused Ajay, from outer Delhi's Mundka area on Sunday (May 23) for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of sports at the school level.

His deputation was extended in 2020 and Kumar had applied for an extension for 2021 as well which had been rejected by the Delhi government and he was sent back to his parent cadre -- Northern Railway -- officials said.

"A case against Sushil Kumar, (Adhoc)JAG/ IRTS, on premature repatriation to Northern Railway from NDMC, in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation. He was detained in police custody on 23rd May 2021 for a period exceeding forty-eight hours.

"Now, therefore Sushil Kumar JAG/ (Adhoc) IRTS is deemed to have been suspended with effect from the date of detention i.e. 23rd May, 2021 in terms of Rule 5 (2) of (D&A) Rules, 1968 and shall remain under suspension until further orders," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Senior officials have said that if a government servant is found involved in grievous crimes, he or she is usually suspended till the case is underway.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday took arrested Kumar to the Chhatrasal Stadium to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of an international wrestler there, officials said. The police team visited the crime scene in the morning and was back by noon, officials said.

"A team of Crime Branch investigating the case went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of the crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident," a senior police officer said.

Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday also, officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles. A senior official had said earlier that Kumar was questioned to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led to the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident.