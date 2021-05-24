Sushil Kumar interrogated for almost four hours

The two-time Olympic medallist, along with his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Officials said they are investigating the case from different angles.

"We're questioning Kumar to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident.

"He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He'll be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," the officer said.

The police had earlier said that the incident took place due to a dispute over a property at the the Model Town area.

"It wasn't a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Sushil Kumar was present at the spot when the incident took place. However, the police are investigating his role in the assault," an official source had said.

The police said further interrogation of Sushil will clear whether the brawl took place over a property dispute.

"The motive behind the attack on wrestler Sagar Rana and his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, who were injured will only be clear during interrogation," the police said.

The police, however, refused to divulge details about a purported video of the incident which Sushil had allegedly asked his associate to record. The police are also probing the link between Sushil and alleged gangster Kala Jathedi, whose nephew Sonu was also injured in the brawl.

The 23-year-old Sagar died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Haryana''s Jhajjar had been apprehended in connection with the case and a double-barrel gun had been seized from his possession.

