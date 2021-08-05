Tokyo 2020: Wrestling: Deepak Punia loses bronze medal bout

Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya goes down to Uguev; settles for silver in 57kg wrestling

Punia, who lost the USA's David Taylor III in the semifinal, quickly took the lead as he pinned Amine and opened the scoring with a two-pointer in the bronze medal match.

In a hard-fought contest, Amine collected a point but Deepak held onto to the lead at the end of the first period. A strong fightback in the dying seconds by Amine saw Punia lose the points as Amine won by 3-2.

A heartbreaking loss for Deepak Punia 💔



Myles scored two quick points with less than five seconds remaining. India made a challenge and to Punia's disappointment, the challenge was lost as Amine was declared the bronze-medal winner. Amine picked up San Marino's first wrestling medal at the Olympics.

After Ravi Kumar Dahiya lost the gold medal match to Zavur Uguev of ROC in the men's freestyle 57kg to settle for silver, Punia failed to lay his hands on the bronze medal despite a strong show. Despite dominating the contest from the onset, Myles final attacks cost Punia as he lost in the last few seconds.

Earlier in the ongoing Games in Tokyo, Punia had earned wins over Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor and China's Zushen Lin, but went down to USA's Taylor in the semifinal clash.

India's current medal tally stands at five - with two silver and three bronze medals.