Tokyo 2020, Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya reaches final, assures medal; Deepak moves to bronze medal bout

Ravi, who was 7-9 down on points, defeated Sanayev via fall in the semi-finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B. Dahiya will now contest for the gold medal on Thursday (August 5) and is the first Indian to enter the final since Sushil in 2012.

In the first period, Ravi Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Sanayev, who bounced back strongly in the second period to quickly cut the lead of Dahiya.

At the start of the second period, the entire pressure was put on the Indian grappler, but in the end, Dahiya staged a comeback and sealed a pinfall win to assure at least a silver medal by progressing to the final, where he will face second seed from Russia, Zavur Uguev.

Earlier, Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Colombia's Oscar Tigreros in the 1/8 Final and Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov in the 1/4 Final via technical suepriority to reach the semifinal.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian wrestler Deepak Punia lost his men's freestyle 86kg semifinal via technical superiority to USA's David Taylor III.

The 22-year-old Indian will now face one of the repechage winners in the bronze medal match, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday (August 5). He will look to add another medal for India, who have won three medals so far at the Tokyo Olympics.

On his route to the semifinal, Deepak had earned a technical superiority win over Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor in the 1/8 Final and a win on points against China's Zushen Lin in the 1/4 Final.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 5), young Indian wrestler Anshu Malik followed Sonam Malik out of the Olympics after a defeat on points 2-8 to Belarus' Iryna Kurchkina.