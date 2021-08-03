Tokyo Olympics: Ravi and Deepak get good draw; Anshu Malik to face European champion in opener

The three Indian wrestlers, who are set to make their Olympics debut, will be in action on Wednesday (August 4), when fourth seeded Ravi Dahiya faces Colombia's Tigreros Urbano in the men's 57kg category 1/8 Final and going by form, he should reach at least the semifinals round.

If Ravi, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and reigning Asian champion, wins his opener against the Colombian then he will take on either Algeria's Abdelhak Kherabache or Georgi Valentinov Vangelov from Bulgaria in the 1/4 Final.

Indian wrestlers schedule in Tokyo Olympics

In the semifinals, he is likely to face either the winner of Serbian top seed Stevan Andria Micic vs Japan's Yuki Takahashi or the winner of Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev vs Guinea-Bissau's Diamantino Iuna Fafe, after they were drawn to meet in the opening round.

In the men's freestyle 86kg, second seeded Deepak Punia is pitted against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist in the 1/8 Final.

If the 2019 worlds silver medallist from India wins, he will be up against either China's Zushen Lin or Peru's Edinson Ambrocio Greifo, the 2020 Pan American silver winner in the 1/4 Final.

If he gets past the quarterfinal, Deepak will face either the winner of San Marino's Myles Amine vs Colombia's Carlos Izquierdo or winner of USA's David Taylor III vs Belarus' Ali Shabanau in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Anshu Malik has got a difficult opener as she has been drawn against European champion Irina Kurachikina in 1/8 round.

Sonam Malik bows out of Tokyo 2020

Provided she wins, next up for her would be either Rio Olympics silver medallist from Russia, Valeria Koblova, or Mexico's Alma Jane in 1/4 Final.

And if she gets past the quarterfinal, Anshu could face either the winner of Poland's Jowita Wrzesień vs Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova or the winner of Moldova's Anastasia Nichita vs Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye in the semifinals.

Earlier on Tuesday (August 2), Sonam Malik lost her women's 62kg opener to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu to bow out of her maiden Olympics.