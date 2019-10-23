English
WFI announces appointment of coaches: Shako for Bajrang; Gaidarov for Ravi Kumar & Deepak Punia

Deepak Punia

New Delhi, Oct 23: Keeping with its policy of offering the best training to elite athletes, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has re-appointed Shako Bentinidis for Bajrang Punia and has brought in Beijing Olympics silver medallist Murad Gaidarov for Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia.

On request of the 2019 UWW World Championships bronze medallist Bajrang, the WFI has decided to bring back Bentinidis. The Georgian has helped Punia climb to the pinnacle of world rankings in 65kg.

After their scintillating debut in Nur-Sultan that saw Deepak Punia take a silver in 86kg and Ravi Kumar a bronze in 57kg, the national wrestling body has decided to provide the elite level coaching facilities to the two medal prospects. The two freestyle wrestlers will now get to hone their skills under the tutelage of Gaidarov, who has been engaged by the WFI with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in mind.

WFI and Principal Sponsor Tata Motors have extended the dedicated resource to train these strong medal prospects for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics silver medallist and 2003 World Championships silver medallist, Gaidarov will help the grapplers learn not only the nuances of the game but also prepare them to win the big-ticket tournaments before the Olympics.

The Belarusian will also guide the wrestlers to work on their physical strength and mental conditioning.

"WFI's aim is to ensure each athlete preparing for the Olympics gets the best coaching and support staff. In that respect, we have ensured that our 3 best freestyle wrestlers have whatever they need and I am grateful to Tata Motors for supporting in every aspect of their training and to Sporty Solutionz for facilitating those facilities," said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India.

Both the celebrated coaches have accepted the contracts. They are completing the formalities to join their trainees shortly.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
