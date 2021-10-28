AEW Full Gear 2021 updated card following this week’s Dynamite

Legendary Sting’s current tag team partner, Darby Allin challenged MJF to a match at AEW Full Gear during the weekly programming which was thereby added to the PPV card.

After getting attacked a couple of weeks ago by The Pinnacle, Allin made his return this week on AEW TV, following a couple of weeks' hiatus.

Old School Legend Chris Jericho will also perform at the upcoming PPV event in a tag team match. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara successfully defended his belt against Ethan Page on this week’s Dynamite.

So, now the Inner Circle faction will decide the other three members of the American Top Team to join Page and Scorpio Sky in their upcoming 5-on-5 Match at the PPV.

The full line-up for this match will be disclosed, next week, according to Chris Jericho. The former WWE Champion also noted that AEW President Tony Khan decided to host this 10-man tag match under a Minneapolis Street Fight rule.

AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Check out the updated card for the PPV event:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: TBA vs. TBA

Minneapolis Street Fight: Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year and 3 American Top Talent Members

MJF vs. Darby Allin

In more announcements from AEW Dynamite, it was noted that the AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will face Abadon in a Trick or Treat Match on this Friday’s Rampage which takes place under No Disqualification rules.

As per the updates from Tony Khan, If Abadon wins, then she’ll receive a title match against the champion.

.@RealBrittBaker just found out #AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked her to face @abadon_AEW in a No DQ match this Friday on #AEWRampage. Does the #AEW Women's World Champion have a trick up her sleeve? Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/m2G6GgwdPj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

Headlined by former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (currently Bryan Danielson), this week’s Rampage has already been taped from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Spoiler update for the show goes as follows:

– Bryan Danielson def. Eddie Kingston to reach the Finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

– Dante Martin def. Matt Sydal

– AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. def. Abadon in a No DQ Match

Today on #AEW ANDRADE EL IDOLO did something no one has done and finally called out that STUPID tattoo.



Next week on #AEWDynamite @AndradeElIdolo vs @CodyRhodes



THE KINGPIN will do as he said, and make Cody his little bitch. pic.twitter.com/M0nCJX5DMe — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) October 28, 2021

As for next week’s AEW Dynamite, the following lineup has been announced,

– Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

– Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament First Round Match)

– Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match)