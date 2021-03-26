Bad Bunny to Mr.T: 10 of the World’s biggest entertainers to appear at WWE WrestleMania

Bengaluru, March 26: Global rap megastar Bad Bunny is set to face The Miz in a match at WrestleMania 37, streaming live on WWE Network on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at 5:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

The Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter is firmly established in the WWE Universe, having claimed the WWE 24/7 title during the build-up to 'Mania to add to his multiple musical achievements including the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 with 8.3 billion streams and the most-streamed album.

Bad Bunny is the latest in an epic list of global icons from across the broad spectrum of music genres, huge TV hits and Hollywood movies to have appeared at WrestleMania.

Muhammad Ali, Liberace and Cyndi Lauper starred at the very first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden, New York, on March 31, 1985, setting the standard for WrestleMania as the pinnacle of pop culture events which continues today.

Here are 10 appearances at WrestleMania by entertainers who are household names around the world:

Ozzy Osbourne • WrestleMania II • April 7, 1986 • Nassau Coliseum, New York The godfather of heavy metal music, ‘Prince of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne managed a team of his compatriots, the British Bulldogs, in their match against The Dream Team. Pamela Anderson • WrestleMania XI • April 2, 1995 • Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, Connecticut Appeared as a guest valet for World Heavyweight Champion Diesel, who overcame Shawn Michaels in the title match. Burt Reynolds • WrestleMania X • March 20, 1994 • Madison Square Garden, New York Reynolds was the guest ring announcer for the main event that saw Bret Hart beat Yokozuna for the WWE Championship. Arnold Schwarzenegger • WrestleMania XXXI • March 29, 2015 • Levi's Satdium, Santa Clara, California The "Austrian Oak" was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before appearing as part of the Terminator Genisys-themed entrance by Triple H. Mr T • WrestleMania I & II • March 31, 1985 (I), April 7, 1986 (II) • Madison Square Garden, New York (I), Nassau Coliseum, New York (II) Starring in the first-ever WrestleMania, Mr T teamed with Hulk Hogan to defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff before squaring up with Piper the following year in a boxing match, co-judged by legendary jazz singer, Cab Calloway. Floyd Mayweather Jr. • WrestleMania XXIV • March 30, 2008 • Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida The undefeated boxing champion appeared in a No Disqualification Match against the Big Show, taking the win by knockout. Mike Tyson • WrestleMania XIV • March 29, 1998 • Fleet Center, Boston, Massachusetts The "baddest man on the planet" was the special ringside enforcer for the Stone Cold vs. Shawn Michaels WWE Championship main event. Tyson fooled everyone by pretending to be aligned with Michaels' D-Generation X heading into the event, but in the end, he revealed his allegiance to Stone Cold when he counted the 1-2-3 and raised the Rattlesnake's hand in victory. Nicole Scherzinger • WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009 • Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas Following in the footsteps of music legends like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and John Legend, the Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger performed America the Beautiful to open the pop-culture extravaganza. Kim Kardashian • WrestleMania XXIV • March 30, 2008 • Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida • The reality TV star took over hostess duties for WrestleMania XXIV. Run-DMC • WrestleMania V • April 2, 1989 • Trump Plaza, Atlantic City, New Jersey Run-DMC performed the WrestleMania rap, a song they created specifically for the event. One of the most influential groups in rap music history, Run-DMC were the first rap group to win a Grammy Award.