Big Championship match cancelled for WWE Royal Rumble 2018

New York, Dec 24: The Survivor Series event was the last big dual brand PPV in the year 2017 whereas Royal Rumble will be the first one in 2018. It is still a long time away in WWE’s schedule. Next year, WWE will return to the infamous Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to host the show.

To entertain the rowdy fans of the city, the creative team previously arranged a dream matchup on that night which was on the card for quite a long time.

As per earlier updates from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar was supposed to feature in the prime title match from the Raw brand.

Apparently, the creative team was pushing for this contest to hold for a long time now. It was about to culminate at the Royal Rumble event, finally which was later converted into a triple threat contest.

However, the plans have changed abruptly, in recent times. According to the reports from Sports Illustrated, Balor is still not considered to be a marquee superstar in the flagship show who can sell out the main event in a PPV like Royal Rumble. Specifically, Vince McMahon thinks that he is not quite over with the fans, till date.

Hence, he cannot match up to the calibre of the biggest box office attraction in the WWE that the beast incarnate is. So, the first-ever Universal Champion is not likely to get his championship rematch, anytime soon. Quite interesting note was made by the source on the current scenario,

“Balor is slowly transitioning into a newer version of Dolph Ziggler as a performer with a great series of matches but no reward atop the card or faith from the office.”

So, as much as the WWE Universe would like to see this dream match between these two competitors, they will not get the much-anticipated contest. Another report from Sports Illustrated stated that Vince McMahon only considers Balor a formidable opponent when The Demon King character is used. Else, he still is the mid-card level star as per the following quotes,

“A source close to WWE creative relayed that McMahon sees Balor as bland when he is not portraying “The Demon” character”.