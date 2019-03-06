First ever WWE Talent Tryouts in India witness country's best talent; Indian wrestlers at NXT perform live

Mumbai, March 6: India's first ever WWE Tryouts saw a variety of participants from across the country put their best foot forward with an aim to become the next WWE Superstar. There was a huge excitement amongst athletes and fitness enthusiasts in the country about the incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Over three months, WWE received volumes of applications on its online portal with talent from across the country. To further aid in this selection process, SVP of Talent Development - Canyon Ceman along with India's first ever female WWE talent Kavita Devi visited the cities of Rohtak, Chandigarh and Delhi, travelling to Akhadas and training schools to source the best of the best - bringing with them 80 participants from across the country to Mumbai for the final round.

From the northeast to the southern tips of the country, around 80 participants consisting of close to 60 men and around 20 women were sourced from a talent pool consisting of elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics including kushti, kabaddi, wrestling, basketball, combat sports, cricket and bodybuilding.

Shortlisted candidates went through drill sessions Drill sessions with the shortlisted participants at India's first ever WWE Tryouts in Mumbai.To support the aspiring participants, WWE had its international and Local NXT talent fly down to get them pumped and excited for the four days in Mumbai. Kavita Devi showcases her skill India's Kavita Devi set to go for the Live Show Match against Jinny Sandhu at India's First ever WWE Tryouts in Mumbai. The Tryouts also had Live show Matches on March 5, which featured Local NXT Talent of Kavita Devi V/s Jinny Sadhu and Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar V/s Jeet Rama. Saurav-Rinku entertain the audiences NXT Talent Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh in a Live Show Match at India's First WWE Tryouts. Saurav and Rinku are regular performers at NXT live events. The New Day encourage young talents The Five-time tag team champions ‘The New Day', and Local NXT talent pool of Kavita Devi, Jeet Rama, Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh and Jinny Sadhu were in Mumbai to cheer them up. WWE Tag Team Trio 'The New Day' and Live Show Match Winners Kavita Devi, Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar pose for the cameras at WWE Tryouts in Mumbai. Jeet Rama enters the ring NXT Talent Jeet Rama walks in Strong for a Show Live Match at India's First ever WWE Tryouts in Mumbai.

With Talent holding heights from 7'5 to 5'5, we saw individuals of different age groups, cities and backgrounds with unbelievable skill, passion and energy.

"With 90 million Indians tuning into their platforms every week, WWE India has the largest fanbase in the world and hence the Tryouts were a historic event in our country. India has some fantastic talent potential and the Tryouts have truly been a catalyst to consolidating India's potential and visibility on a global scale," said Sheetesh Srivastava, WWE VP and General Manager, South Asia.

Also speaking on the recently concluded Tryouts was WWE SVP Talent and Development, Canyon Ceman who said, "We were absolutely overwhelmed with the response and the enthusiasm we received when we announced the Tryouts in December. The sheer volume of applications received were incredible and the talent and diversity we have seen thus far has been outstanding. We have definitely found talent here that we want to bring onboard and you will hear about this mighty soon."