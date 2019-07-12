Former women’s champion to return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

The original lineup of Bayley vs. Bliss was changed as Cross wanted to accompany her best friend during the match. She also wanted Bayley to find a friend who will have her back and talk some sense into her. Now, WWE fans will know that Cross was referring to Sasha Banks who has been away from the WWE programme since Wrestlemania 35. So the question is if she comes back for real.

If future advertisements are any indications then the much-anticipated comeback for the former Raw women's champion seems imminent. Multiple shows including the summer's biggest event have promoted her appearances to hint that it's just a matter of time that Sasha Banks finds herself back on WWE TV.

Summerslam takes place on 11th August 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and has already included Sasha Banks in the promotional posters. Additionally, an August episode of WWE Raw hosted by the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida also has advertised the appearance of the Legit Boss on the current card to sell out tickets. The other names included in the list are,

"AJ Styles; Braun Strowman; Bobby Lashley; United States Champion Samoa Joe; The Miz; Rey Mysterio; Alexa Bliss; Ricochet; The Usos; The Revival; Robert Roode; EC3 & many more".

This comes as a great piece of news for Sasha Banks fans as they have missed their favorite superstar on TV since April 7th. Speculations suggest that she might have been frustrated with WWE's decision to take away the women's tag team championship and hence decided to go on a hiatus.

However, Dave Meltzer says the complete opposite to those earlier reports. He adds that WWE is yet to confirm Sasha Banks for Extreme Rules. No current creative plans were decided on the potential returnee which keeps her status uncertain at this point. So it pretty much depends on the script sketched by the officials as to where she would fit in.