English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former women’s champion to return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

By Raja
Smackdown womens title match poster for Extreme Rules (image courtesy WWE.com)
Smackdown women's title match poster for Extreme Rules (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, July 12: WWE created a comeback angle during the Smackdown women's championship picture earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. As seen on the show, the title match at Extreme Rules will now be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match where Bayley has to defend her title against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

The original lineup of Bayley vs. Bliss was changed as Cross wanted to accompany her best friend during the match. She also wanted Bayley to find a friend who will have her back and talk some sense into her. Now, WWE fans will know that Cross was referring to Sasha Banks who has been away from the WWE programme since Wrestlemania 35. So the question is if she comes back for real.

If future advertisements are any indications then the much-anticipated comeback for the former Raw women's champion seems imminent. Multiple shows including the summer's biggest event have promoted her appearances to hint that it's just a matter of time that Sasha Banks finds herself back on WWE TV.

Summerslam takes place on 11th August 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and has already included Sasha Banks in the promotional posters. Additionally, an August episode of WWE Raw hosted by the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida also has advertised the appearance of the Legit Boss on the current card to sell out tickets. The other names included in the list are,

"AJ Styles; Braun Strowman; Bobby Lashley; United States Champion Samoa Joe; The Miz; Rey Mysterio; Alexa Bliss; Ricochet; The Usos; The Revival; Robert Roode; EC3 & many more".

This comes as a great piece of news for Sasha Banks fans as they have missed their favorite superstar on TV since April 7th. Speculations suggest that she might have been frustrated with WWE's decision to take away the women's tag team championship and hence decided to go on a hiatus.

However, Dave Meltzer says the complete opposite to those earlier reports. He adds that WWE is yet to confirm Sasha Banks for Extreme Rules. No current creative plans were decided on the potential returnee which keeps her status uncertain at this point. So it pretty much depends on the script sketched by the officials as to where she would fit in.

More WWE EXTREME RULES News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The Australian meltdown
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue