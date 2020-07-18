Future WWE Title scenario featuring Edge, Randy Orton & Drew McIntrye

Not only did The Viper win the match by punting into the head of his opponent but also handed him a torn triceps injury to send him into hiatus. It’s being assumed that The Rated R Superstar will be out of action for a long time.

The good thing is that whenever he decides to come back, perhaps a WWE title opportunity will be waiting for him. At present, Drew McIntyre is set to defend the belt against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. He is the favorite to have another successful defense and then enter a feud with Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Wrestling News reports WWE's idea is pretty clear where Randy Orton will enter the WWE Championship scene to probably challenge Drew McIntyre at the biggest party of the summer. He could also become the champion after which Edge would return to the picture and face him in the third match with the coveted prize in sports entertainment hanging in the balance.

The Ultimate Opportunist could also win back the title after almost a decade. But in a long-term perspective, the whole plan will culminate with McIntyre regaining the title when the audience will be back in WWE shows.

The source noted how the Scottish Psychopath has never got a true WrestleMania moment while winning the title as there were zero fans. So this due crowning moment could end up happening at next year's Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 37.

McIntyre, Edge and Randy Orton would be the three corners of a championship triangle storyline. “An idea was pitched to have Orton win the title and then defend against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and McIntyre could win the title again at a later date to get his true crowning moment with fans in attendance.”

It has also recently been reported that Randy Orton has pitched the idea of feuding with a WWE NXT Superstar, mainly Tommaso Ciampa or Adam Cole after learning Edge’s injury. Initially, these two were scheduled to face each other at SummerSlam. In changed circumstances, WWE is building up Orton as the next challenger for Drew McIntyre.

As for Edge, he’s not in a hurry to be back in the WWE despite the anticipation being at an all-time high regarding the culmination of his feud with the Apex Predator.

Speaking in an interview with Comic Book, he stated that the recovery rate for his body is different as he’s in his 40s. So it wouldn't be a good idea if he rushed back to the ring and perhaps ruptured another bone of his body.

“It’s so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it’s at and where everything is," stated Edge.

“I’ve always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid. But you know I’m also older now so I don’t know what that means. I’ve never had a surgery in my 40s so I don’t know how quick I recover anymore, I guess is what I’m saying. So I don’t know. I honestly don’t know."