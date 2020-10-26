Hell in a Cell 2020: Randy Orton thrashes Drew McIntyre to become 14th time WWE Champion; Full list of winners

The Viper entered the bout with an unblemished record in Hell in a Cell Matches with the WWE Title on the line, and he left with a perfect mark as well. But it appeared far from imminent for much of the bout, as McIntyre seemed to have an answer for all of his rival's moves.

Orton controlled the battlefield with his signature deliberate pace, carefully calculating every move. McIntyre found a way to rally with a series of belly-to-belly throws, including a third that sent Orton crashing into a table.

McIntyre found the will to deliver a Claymore, though Orton demonstrated his veteran ring presence, rolling out to prevent a possible pin. After dragging Orton back into the ring, McIntyre attempted a second, but Orton dodged it and planted him with a vicious RKO for the victory.

The win adds to Orton's already enduring legacy, tying him with Triple H for the third-most World Title reigns all-time behind only John Cena and Ric Flair, who each have 16. Meanwhile, McIntyre was left with his dreams crushed, a pain likely worse than any of the physical devastation Orton unleashed.

R-Truth beats Drew Gulak to retain the 24/7 Championship Title

R-Truth is still the 24/7 Champion after a win over Drew Gulak on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff, defeating the mat wizard with a clever move of his own.

Little Jimmy even made an appearance, though he felt Gulak's wrath, as The Philadelphia Stretcher apparently attacked Jimmy, lighting a fire under Truth and prompting unusual aggressiveness.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns crushes Jey Uso in "I Quit" Match

Roman Reigns backed up everything he said he'd do at WWE Hell in a Cell, showing no mercy for his family as he defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universal Championship in one of the most emotionally torrid clashes in WWE history.

The 42nd Hell in a Cell Match proved to be one of the most unique, as it was the first to be contested under "I Quit" rules. Both Superstars resorted to heavy artillery early, as Reigns delivered two Spears before Jey countered a third and answered with two Uso Splashes.

Elias defeats Jeff Hardy via disqualification

Elias has certainly carved out his niche as WWE's songbird, but Jeff Hardy played him a painful tune at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Though the record books will show a disqualification defeat for The Charismatic Enigma, it was likely more than worth the price of retaliation. Hardy appeared poised for victory, hitting a Whisper in the Wind and Twist of Fate to create an opening for a Swanton Bomb.

Sasha Banks defeats Bayley

The third time inside Hell in a Cell was the charm for Sasha Banks, who overcame ex-best friend Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time.

Bayley arrived with her trusty steel chair, but the most experienced Women's Hell in a Cell competitor in WWE history pulled it from her grasp and tossed it out of the lowering cell, leaving The Role Model without her equalizer.

The champion resorted to a different weapon, opting for a Kendo stick, though Banks avoided it, and it marked the first of many attacks with foreign objects. The Boss wedged Bayley against the cell with a table, scaling it before delivering a spectacular Meteora. Banks was far from finished, as she deployed unique offence and later sent Bayley face-first into the chain link with a headscissors.

Lashley defeats Slapjack

RETRIBUTION's open offer to The Hurt Business turned into an impressive showcase for The All Mighty, as Bobby Lashley defeated Slapjack to retain the United States Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Mustafa Ali allowed MVP to choose which member of his unit would face a RETRIBUTION member of his choosing, and MVP countered by even agreeing to put Lashley's title on the line.

Miz is the new Mr Money in the Bank

Not only did Otis lose his Money in the Bank Contract to The Miz at WWE Hell in a Cell, he may have lost something even worse: his best friend. Tucker betrayed Otis, costing him the match and his most prized possession.

The Miz nearly put Otis out early with a sleeper hold, but Otis began to power himself up and fight off The A-Lister before dropping him with a huge flapjack. John Morrison interfered on behalf of his partner, dragging Miz out of the way out of the Caterpillar.

