Huge swerve at WWE Fastlane to decide Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania 35 opponent

We should also note that WWE is promoting this match as the final time that the Hounds of Justice will perform as a team. So they should have some big plan around this match as it could change the course of Wrestlemania 35. Apparently, a huge twist is in store for the six-man tag team match at Fastlane and the belief is that it would decide who Roman Reigns will face at the biggest event of the year..

The Shield has been going through an emotional journey after the betrayal committed by Dean Ambrose, last October. Since then, he’s been in a volatile position and might just choose to leave the WWE once Wrestlemania is over. He was also unsure on joining forces with his brother-in-arms on Raw. So it is likely that he will show his true colors by the end of the Fastlane tag team contest.

Dean Ambrose is expected to backstab his brothers to cost them the match. Moreover, this would auto-generate a feud against Roman Reigns to culminate a match at Wrestlemania 35. Putting the two on-screen brothers in a contest filled up with bad blood will ensure the best booking that these two WWE workhorses can get.

Also, WWE seems hell-bent to prevent Dean Ambrose from leaving the company. He was unhappy with his position on the roster. But, getting a match against the poster boy is the best thing that he can ask for at this point. This would give him the strong status back on the Raw roster and thereby might force him to re-sign with the WWE.

Roman Reigns also teased the upcoming storyline by creating tensions around the Lunatic Fringe with the folowing statement,

“I have no clue what's going on with him. I don't know if he is coming and going, to what he's doing. All I know is that he's making headlines and I know I want one more moment with my brothers before we may not be around anymore.”

All we can say is that betraying his brothers at Fastlane will make Dean Ambrose the biggest heel of the company. He will receive the attention of the WWE Universe. Thereafter, the reports from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer might come true when the company gets success in keeping the former WWE Champion under their wings.