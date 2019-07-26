John Cena brought new girlfriend to WWE Raw reunion show

Being in the mainstream, John Cena's appearance certainly garnered attention from all over the world. He returned to the show which he ruled for over a decade, after a gap of almost six months. But that was not the only reason for his return to be a talking point. He was accompanied by a very special person who was present in the WWE locker room for the first time.

As per the reports of Hollywoodlife.com, John Cena brought his current ladylove, Shay Shariatzadeh to WWE Monday Night Raw. There were doubts about his presence at the reunion special edition. But he made it to the show with his girlfriend as it was hosted at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida which is the city where he currently resides.

The source continued that Cena and Shay approached the WWE superstars together and claimed they are in a relationship. This is the first time since breaking up with Nikki Bella, the 16-time world champion has opened up about being in a relationship. The couple's presence was said to be the reason, The Bella Twins might have missed WWE Raw reunion. But the Bellas have denied it and said the schedule conflict was the main issue for them to give the show a miss.

Meanwhile, check what more Hollywoodlife had to say about Cena's appearance,

“They’ve been dating a few months. (Shay’s) from Canada. The report indicates that things have even escalated, noting, “I think he already had her meet his family.”

Also, US Weekly has reported that John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh looked to be the happiest couple at backstage. The 29-year old Canadian lady is reportedly a well-behaved and frank person who is easy to deal with. So the man with 'Hustle, Loyalty and Respect' must be very happy in his new relationship,

“(Cena) was introducing people to her by name. He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple.” John is already very much enamored with Shay, as the source added, “(Cena is) really into Shay and excited about their new relationship because she’s really smart and easygoing.”

As seen on WWE Raw, John Cena kicked off the show like good old times to fire up the WWE Universe. He also went back to don his Doctor of Thugonomics persona and cut hilarious rap music to entertain the fans in a segment that also featured Rikishi and The Usos. However, this will remain a one-off appearance as he is not scheduled to appear in any of the future WWE shows.