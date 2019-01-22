John Cena to miss WWE Royal Rumble 2019 due to injury?

Usually on Monday Night Raw, the creative gather all the roster members alongside the medical staffs to know about the health of the superstars. And unfortunately, The Cenation Leader made the list of the unfit athletes and received further check-up, but failed to get a clean-chit from the medical team.

The injury may have happened during last week’s main event match of Raw. John Cena competed in a fatal-4-way match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship. During that match, Drew McIntyre applied the Ankle Lock submission on Cena, who was able to free himself from that by twisting his leg, but that's when he may have injured himself.

From the video footages, we can see John Cena may have tweaked his ankle in the process. So he may not be able to compete in this year’s edition of Royal Rumble. Here’s more from WWE.com,

"The Cenation Leader faced Finn Bálor, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble event. As seen in the video above, the injury seemingly occurred when McIntyre trapped Cena in the ankle lock submission hold. Cena can then be seen favoring his left ankle while leaving the ring after Raw went off the air."

John Cena was not present on last night’s episode of Raw in Oklahoma City. He did not feature in any of the recent house shows as well and that might prove that he has a legitimate injury that could be a big headache for the WWE officials going forward.

The 16-time world champion entered the battle royal, two weeks ago by adding his star power into the annual event. WWE had to sell out over 40000 seats which needed marquee names on the card like Cena. But, now his absence may turn out to be the key point in some tickets remaining unsold with just five days left for the event.

Meanwhile, we also received some positive news regarding Royal Rumble during Raw. After a hiatus of more than four months, Alexa Bliss spoke about her in-ring return and announced her entry into the women’s Rumble match. Rumours broke out that she might have to retire due to a nasty injury. But the popular superstar wiped out those speculations and gave a huge sigh of relief to her worldwide fanbase with the announcement.