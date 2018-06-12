John Cena and Nikki Bella have not patched up yet: Brie Bella

The primary reason for speculations about the couple being reunited was, John Cena’s recent claims. He appeared on the Today Show following their split with an interesting comment, where he said the priority of his life would be to marry Nikki Bella and be the father of her child.

It came as a major shock for all of the pro-wrestling world as Cena backing away from the marriage or being a dad was believed to be the main reason for the breakup. Even Nikki remained speechless after being asked react on Cena's comment.

Meanwhile, TMZ Sports caught the couple together in good terms, hanging out in Florida. WWE.com also gave us an update about their franchise players trying to make things work between them. Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella also noted on the situation recently.

In an interview with the E-News, the former Divas Champion claimed that her sister has not patched up with the Cenation Leader yet. She confirmed that they are “still not back together” and Nikki is “still my roommate.” But once again Brie confirmed the fact that the pair are working out to solve the problems between them.

The interviewer reminded her of John Cena’s comments and the younger Bella replied that it’s his opinion. Cena might have made up his mind about his priority in life, but her sister is yet to do the same. We can’t say that they are back in the relationship until Nikki comes up with a plan.

Here are Brie’s comments from the interview,

"They really need time to think about their futures and what they want. It’s been really hard on them both. Obviously, John has really let everyone know what he wants, but Nikki still has to think about it. So, I feel like there will be a happy ending but I hope the happy ending is just them both happy. Whatever path that leads them."

Brie also hoped that whatever the decision turns out to be, it should be the one that makes her sister happy in her life. Nikki Bella has already gone through a lot of troubles in the relationship and deserves to be in peace for the rest of her life.