No championships to change hands at WWE Backlash 2020

The potential main event of the night will feature Edge vs Randy Orton that is being billed as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. This is the only match that has already been taped while the rest of the card is likely to be broadcasted live on the WWE Network this upcoming Sunday.

Sports Dime Betting recently revealed the updated betting odds for Backlash which suggests chances are fewer, that any of the championships changes hands at the pay-per-view event.

Drew McIntyre is the favorite to retain the WWE Championship having -300 odds whereas Lashley is standing far behind him with +500 odds. There are some rumors ongoing that Lashley may pull off an upset but hopefully, WWE's plan to keep McIntyre as a top babyface with the WWE title around his waist will continue.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is also likely to retain her title against Nia Jax. In the first title defense at Backlash, The Empress of Tomorrow is listed at -500 odds to The Irresistible Force’s +300. So, it seems that despite Nia Jax's strong momentums, as of late, she is still not the favorite to shorten the title run of Asuka that started a night after Money In The Bank.

WWE Backlash 2020: Match Card, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch

The Universal Championship will also be on the line from SmackDown where Braun Strowman is highly expected to mow over The Miz and John Morrison's combined force. The Monster Among Men is the undisputed favorite at -1000 betting odds to the challengers' +550 odds. It seems that the Monster Among Men has only got two more options to bulldoze and showcase her dominance.

In the United States Championship match, Apollo Crews has just won the title, two weeks ago who is looking forward to escalating his career to the next level. He changed his attitude as well as theme song which proves that he is on the verge of a push on the roster. Hence, dropping the belt is the least he can afford, right now. So his run with the mid-card belt should continue.

Another interesting title match will go down from the women’s division where the new tag champs will defend in a triple threat. Sasha Banks and Bayley has just won the title and thus got another reason to call themselves the 'role models'.

Giving back the titles to either Bliss-Cross or The IIconics within less than two weeks wouldn't make any sense and hence a title switch isn't expected in this capacity, as well.

The match card of the show stands as follows,

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the Women's Tag Team Titles: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

United States Title Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy