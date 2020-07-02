Revealed: Potential main event match of WWE Summerslam 2020

Some reports stated that Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship will be this year’s SummerSlam main event. The reigning champion is the biggest babyface of the roster whereas the challenger has transitioned into the meanest heel following the win against WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Backlash in a match that was billed as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

Also, reports suggested that the much-awaited Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match could become the main event of SummerSlam 2020 as WWE is continuously pushing Lashley as a force to be reckoned with. But Lashley has recently entered the United States Championship feud with Apollo Crews that suggests Lesnar won't be after The Dominator, upon comeback.

So the latest word is that none of those matches are slated to take place at the SummerSlam card. According to Tom Colohue, WWE wants to do a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship that would also serve as the main event for the biggest party of the summer,

“Well, there is obviously a lot of change going on at the moment, but to my knowledge, the planned main event for SummerSlam is Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar.

So that wouldn’t need Orton in that feud and would need Orton something to do because the idea was that this would be round three of Edge vs. Orton at SummerSlam. That obviously now cannot be the case."

As you can see, Edge vs. Randy Orton part III was the original plan for SummerSlam which may not happen due to the torn triceps injury suffered by the Rated-R Superstar. This match would be pushed back to a different date whereas Orton now gears up for Extreme Rules. He's expected to face The Giant Big Show at the most extreme night of the year.

"Edge’s injury did screw them over quite a bit. It’s just unlucky on everybody’s part. Paul Heyman did want to go in another direction, but Vince overruled him, and of course, now Paul Heyman isn’t there to fight the corner.

Orton doesn’t seem to be there to work with some of the younger guys. They brought back the legend killer; they needed a legend, and Christian isn’t cleared. Big Show it is.”

It should be noted that WWE's creative plan thus remains the same for the past couple of years. Back in 2018, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar was the main-event of both WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Last year, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar headlined both these shows whereas this year, it seems McIntyre and Lesnar will battle one more time in a rematch, keeping the tradition same.