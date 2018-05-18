Rumour: Ronda Rousey to compete on next episode of WWE Raw?

The main reason why the fans expected to see Ronda Rousey was that she had been advertised to be part of the UK tour during the second week. In fact, the May 19th house show promoted the live event with Rousey on the match card. As per the previous update, Mickie James was her scheduled opponent.

But, that's not going to happen since she was busy attending the NBC Universal Upfronts in-time for WWE Raw. She is now confirmed to get her first title match at the Money in the Bank PPV event against Nia Jax. This was confirmed via a challenge laid down by Nia at the mentioned event's red carpet.

In order to add hype for this upcoming match, Ronda Rousey will appear on the next episode of WWE Raw. The interesting thing is that the host arena is now advertising that the former UFC superstar will compete for the first time on WWE Raw. No such confirmations have been received from WWE on this matter.

Check out the updates from the wrestlingINC.com,

“WKBW in Buffalo, New York notes that Ronda Rousey will make her Buffalo in-ring debut at the Monday, July 16th RAW show from the KeyBank Center. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 am and will cost between $19 and $119.”

It is quite unlikely that Ronda Rousey will get into a match, all of a sudden without any prior notice. If she attends the show in New York City and wishes to perform, then a dark match might be reserved for her. It is generally hosted once the main televised show is finished. The fans in attendance get this special treat before leaving the arena.

Apart from this announcement, it is now confirmed that Ronda Rousey will appear at the next UK tour of the WWE. She is set to perform in her first match in the UK on August 29th. WWE has confirmed this on their official website. We still don't know about who her opponent will be though. Here's the update on next UK tour for the WWE in summer,

“In a message to the WWE Universe during SmackDown LIVE in London, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey will make her U.K. ring debut with WWE at the city’s iconic O2 Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 29, as part of a special, one-night-only WWE Live Event.

This will be Rousey’s first time performing in the United Kingdom as a WWE Superstar. Tickets to see her and your favorite Raw Superstars — including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor and more* — are available now at www.bookingsdirect.com and www.theo2.co.uk.”