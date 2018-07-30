Rumour: Summerslam match to be altered on WWE Raw

Last week, Seth Rollins teamed up with Finn Balor to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The face team picked up the win in this solid tag team matchup. One thing to note is the way the contest ended. We saw Rollins deliver the Curb Stomp on Ziggler to get the win. Earning a pinfall over the champion gives anybody a championship opportunity.

So, WWE Raw general manager did not hesitate to give Seth Rollins the Intercontinental Championship shot at Summerslam against Dolph Ziggler. Now, we have already seen this matchup on numerous occasion in recent past. The latest was the Ironman match in the main event of Extreme Rules PPV.

Repetitiveness will be a big constraint to deliver a successful contest between these two. This is why chances are high that WWE officials might make a change to this contest. WrestleVotes also gave a hint of the same. Additionally, the capacity of the upcoming lineup was also expounded upon. As per the source, it will be a multi-person matchup for the Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam,

“Texting With A Source: don’t be surprised to see one of the SummerSlam match ups already confirmed changed. Don’t get your hopes up, it’s not Reigns & Lesnar. Hearing the IC title match may not end up being Rollins v Ziggler one on one.”

This will lead to names like Finn Balor, Constable Corbin to be added to the match to make it a fatal-4-way match. We could count Drew McIntyre into the context, as well. But he is unlikely to challenge his partner and friend for the title.

Tonight’s WWE Raw has already advertised separate matches featuring these superstars. Seth Rollins will have a rematch against Drew McIntyre whereas Finn Balor will battle Constable Corbin. Chances are high that the change in IC title lineup will happen during these matches to keep things interesting in the mid-card scene.