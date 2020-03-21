Six-Pack Elimination Challenge announced, updated Wrestlemania 36 Card

They just keep on making WrestleMania 36 bigger and better with each passing week. Two more matches have been officially added to the card following last night's SmackDown whereas groundwork for two more, has also been done.

After last week's no-showing, Paige was present on SmackDown from the Performance Center to announce a huge Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Bayley, who intended to take the night off at WrestleMania 36 will now be forced to defend her title against Sasha Banks, Tamina Snuka, Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Lacey Evans. FOX officials allowed Paige to make the big announcement on SmackDown which was also confirmed by WWE.com via the following statements. "At WrestleMania, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will have her hands full when she battles five Superstars in a Six-Pack Elimination Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Paige, one of the true pioneers of the groundbreaking Women’s Evolution, made a jaw-dropping announcement on SmackDown. As a result, she got the titleholder and The Boss to scream for her when the former SmackDown General Manager used her clout to establish a SmackDown Women’s Title Match at The Showcase of the Immortals in which Bayley will take on, not only her best friend Sasha but also Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Naomi."

The host of WrestleMania 36 Rob Gronkowski made his SmackDown debut who also announced a match in the opening segment.

King Corbin had the audacity to interrupt the moments he was enjoying with his buddy, Mojo Rawley. So he proposed Corbin vs. Elias to go down at WrestleMania 36 which has been added to the card.

Daniel Bryan pinned Cesaro in a tag match on SmackDown and then challenged WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to a match at WrestleMania 36, during a backstage segment. Sami agreed to put a stipulation, right away.

Next week's SmackDown will have Shinsuke Nakamura competing against Drew Gulak. If Gulak can win this match, then only Bryan will get the mid-card title shot against Sami at WrestleMania 36.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were seen frustrated during an interview session with Kayla Braxton as Asuka cost their tag team match against Sasha Banks and Bayley during last week's smackdown.

The Goddess then challenged Asuka and Kairi Sane for the women’s tag team championship match at WrestleMania 36. She also invited the two Kabuki Warriors to next week’s SmackDown for a face-off and probably made the match official for the biggest event of the year.

As announced by WWE earlier, WrestleMania 36 has been converted into a two-night affair that takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and numerous other locations that are yet to be disclosed.

The original show set from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida has been withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that being said, the current match card of WrestleMania 36 stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin