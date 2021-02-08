Spoiler on an interesting Wrestlemania 37 match for Goldberg

This speed bump may not stop the legendary wrestler from competing at WrestleMania, though. Goldberg possesses a lucrative two-match per year deal with WWE that runs through 2022 which means he has one more match obligation with the company, this year.

With WWE officials willing to stack up the WrestleMania 37 match-card, chances are really high that The Myth may end up making his second in-ring appearance on either April 10 or 11.

WWFOldSchool reports that they have been told about backstage discussions about WWE considering to conduct an interesting match between Goldberg and Riddle at WrestleMania 37. This match will be built on the big mouth that former NXT Superstar possesses.

The active Raw roster member, Riddle had taken shots on the WWE Hall of Famer for a couple of years now, openly using his social media handles. Every time, Goldberg resurfaced on TV, The Original Bro had nasty jabs to throw at him. So the belief is that the fans would definitely be interesting to watch a feud unfolding between the two on TV. There is an additional reason behind the match, as well.

Goldberg has lost his last two matches (to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 – Night 1 and to Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021) which is quite odd to his monstrous on-screen character who barely gets pinned by someone.

WWE wants to bring him back to the victory road before he puts over another top star from SmackDown, Roman Reigns, next year. But the creative team doesn't want him to beat any main-eventer, anymore which is why Riddle is a fitting choice.

Plus, WWE is in desperate need of big names because WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event and it will also have fans live in attendance after more than a year. So Vince McMahon and Co do want Goldberg in action at the Show of Shows especially over the uncertainties around John Cena, Brock Lesnar, or Ronda Rousey.

Goldberg’s bygone feud with McIntyre was about “respect” from the youngsters and from that perspective, an upcoming match with Riddle seems absolutely fitting. Many people in WWE believe that Riddle was given a thumbs-up from top officials to go ahead with the insults towards the former WCW franchise.

Apparently, this has been a “long term feud” ready to be executed on WWE TV and Goldberg is also reportedly “in” for it. So, we shouldn’t be surprised to hear that infamous drum-beats playing in the WWE ThunderDome sound-system by March when the actual WrestleMania builds will begin.

The impressive 173-0 streak-holder will be back in WWE programme, this time with a vengeance in mind against perhaps the most outspoken member of that Raw locker room.