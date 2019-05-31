Stephanie McMahon to punish Brock Lesnar on WWE Raw

Stephanie McMahon has sent a video message from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut to talk about the situation involving Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Going by her words, she will be attending this upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw to punish this duo for their misdeeds.

In case you can’t get what Stephanie McMahon was referring to, you have to go back to the statements that WWE.com made prior to this week’s Raw,

“The Purveyor of Paranoia” will finally reveal which World Champion he will cash in on this Monday night on Raw. Might The Conqueror seek payback against Rollins, who defeated Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania? Or will he look to end Kingston’s 11-year WWE Championship journey in heartbreak and destruction, mere days before he is set to defend it against Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown?”

This is why the show kicked off with both the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Universal Champion Seth Rollins waiting for Brock Lesnar who expected to make his decision. However, he appeared with his advocate general dancing his way to the ring and treating Money in the Bank briefcase as some sort of Boombox. He even had customized design on the briefcase that made the two champions irate about it.

In the end, Brock Lesnar did not disclose his decisions to the champions with the reason that he has almost a year to cash-in the championship contract. But his actions sounded incomprehensible to Stephanie McMahon and the other WWE officials which has led to this upcoming Monday’s segment where they will show up to condemn the Money in the Bank winner for disrespectful actions.

Here is the exact statement made by Raw commissioner,

"WWE renounces and in fact condemns the behavior of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW this past week. Brock Lesnar walked to the ring with the Money In the Bank briefcase fashioned as some kind of boom box, let alone making promises about announcing who they were going to face and cash in the Money In the Bank briefcase against, which they did not do.

"But they also disrespected what the Money In the Bank contract represents, they disrespected both the Universal Champion as well as the WWE Champion, and in fact, I think they disrespected the entire WWE, as well as the WWE Universe.

"So, on behalf of our organization, on behalf of all our fans, I'm going to take this matter up officially with both the McMahon Family as well as our executive team, and we are going to take action."

.@StephMcMahon promises that she, the McMahon Family and the Executive Team will be taking action against @HeymanHustle & @BrockLesnar after their disrespectful actions on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/esSW1fEZqE — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2019

This announcement is a good trick to raise curiosity among the fans around the upcoming episode of WWE Raw and thereby try a good attempt to pull up the viewership up. Another major drop in TV ratings was noted during this past Memorial Day edition of the show despite the presence of Beast Incarnate on two occasions.

We should note that the June 3rd episode of Raw emanates from the Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas that is the go-home episode for Super ShowDown pay-per-view. The Undertaker will also be in attendance on this night to address his opponent Goldberg as they are set for a dream match at the Saudi Arabia show, which takes place four days later.