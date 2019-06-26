Two big championship matches announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2019

First up, the WWE Championship will hang in the balance in a fresh matchup when Samoa Joe challenges Kofi Kingston in a singles contest. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is set to get yet another opportunity against the Smackdown women's champion Bayley in a rematch from Stomping Grounds.

Both these title bouts will be cross-brand affairs where superstars from Raw challenge the champions from Smackdown and will be built on the Wild Card Rule.

Last night, the show in Portland kicked off with the breaking news that Kofi Kingston will put his title on the line against the Samoan Submission Machine at Extreme Rules. But Dolph Ziggler came out to claim another shot at the champ and challenged him to a 2-out-of-3 falls match in the main event. And he added If he wins, he will be added to the title match making it a triple threat affair.

However, the champion was able to put away the show-off with a 2-1 scoreline to keep the title bout at Extreme Rules as a one-on-one match. After this, WWE.com confirmed that Joe vs. Kingston will take place at the July 14th PPV with the following statement,

“Lost in the glamor of being a fighting champion is the grit and grime it takes to actually fight week in, week out, against whoever may come calling. During his reign as WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston has willingly accepted a plethora of title fights against several dangerous competitors, including Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler. Now, he'll face a different beast altogether: Samoa Joe”

Kofi Kingston continued his recent winning streak at Stomping Grounds after he overcame Dolph Ziggler. The match was contested inside a steel cage as per the demand from the challenger. But WWE's version of Dreadlocked Dynamo proved his nickname true by flying out through the cage door and won the match.

Next day on WWE Raw, we saw hints of a new challenger for him at Extreme Rules. Samoa Joe attacked him from the back after he had won back to back matches. A Uranage was executed on the ramp followed by the Coquina Clutch to choke Kofi out and thereby planted the seeds of a future title match.

As for the women’s division title, Nikki Cross gave a proxy for the absentee, Alexa Bliss by competing against the champion, Bayley. The stipulation added to the contest was that if Cross wins, Bliss could get a rematch against Bayley.

Cross won the match with a simple roll-up and earned the title match opportunity for her buddy, Little Miss Bliss at Extreme Rules. So, it looks like The Goddess of the WWE will not shy away from championship hunt just yet.