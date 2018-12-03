Why WWE announced first-ever women’s triple threat TLC match?

Another good news regarding the match is that Becky Lynch is finally out of the doctor's chamber. A broken face was the reason why she could not compete in another dream match against Ronda Rousey. The fans were worried about the speculation on a potential championship relinquishment by the title-holder due to the injury.

Thankfully, Becky Lynch has been able to get the medical clearance from the the doctors of WWE. So we got the confirmation about her next championship defense. Now the worry is that whether it's right to insert her into a TLC match after coming out of a serious concussion. But the officials have already created a Shield to keep her protected.

The reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that Asuka was delibrately inserted into the TLC match in which she will digest either the pinfall or submission to end the match and thereby protect Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch from suffering a loss. Also, the two contenders will perform more stunts to keep the champ away from taking nasty bumps.

Dave Meltzer's report says: "The three-way makes sense because it gives them ways out of the finish without having to compromise Lynch or Flair, and without any of the three having to do a job." So it's a weird situation where an earlier-protected character like Asuka will have to 'job down' to other two Smackdown roster members.

The main reason this was done, is to keep the strong entity intact for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. They both are supposedly taking on Ronda Rousey in future matches leading up to Wrestlemania. We also have rumors of having first-ever women's Wrestlemania main event featuring two superstars from these three.

So there is no way that Becky or Charlotte will harm their character by losing this match. The insider feeling is that Asuka's image will also not be hampered since this is a match with a TLC stipulation attached. She could win hearts by coming up with a hardcore performance. Overall, this triple threat has all the ingredients to steal the show at WWE TLC. We hope the women will deliver to the expectations.