Will John Cena be present on WWE Raw reunion show?

Although, WWE has confirmed different legends officially for this episode of Raw, there is no news of the former franchise players like The Rock or John Cena to feature on this auspicious night. After all, these two names have been key reasons WWE's flagship show has earned the reputation of being the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history. So their names are certain to be added into the mix when we talk about a reunion of past legends.

We don't have any update whether The Rock would show up or not but John Cena has teased that he may visit his home-turf once again. WWE often contacts him to show up when the occasion is right as he brings mainstream attention along with him. This upcoming night of Raw on July 22nd is said to be one of those special nights.

As per the reports of wrestlingINC.com, The Cenation Leader was filming the "Fast & Furious 9" in the United Kingdom. But it looks like he's back in the United States keeping this show in mind. But he denied accepting the same in an interview with Deco Drive in Florida.

The host of the interview asked John Cena the inevitable question of whether he would be on Monday Night Raw reunion show, and the former franchise player of the company decided not to give a definite answer to the question to keep the anticipation on,

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um... we'll see?," Cena replied to the interviewer doing the trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture.

We should note that John Cena resides in Tampa Bay itself which makes the task easy for him to attend the show. Even The Rock lives in the state of Florida which makes a lot of sense that we may also get to see him on TV after a gap of more than three years. As for the other marquee names, Brock Lesnar has already been booked to appear as he is in a championship storyline with Seth Rollins. Even The Undertaker is also booked for this reunion episode as he is around WWE TV this summer.