English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Will John Cena be present on WWE Raw reunion show?

By Raja
John Cena (image courtesy WWE)
John Cena (image courtesy WWE)

Bengaluru, July 21: Rumours are running rampant about the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw which is being promoted as the biggest reunion in the history of the show. WWE has reportedly booked 40-plus names from the past to make it a memorable night. This episode emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida has grabbed the attention of the pro-wrestling universe.

Although, WWE has confirmed different legends officially for this episode of Raw, there is no news of the former franchise players like The Rock or John Cena to feature on this auspicious night. After all, these two names have been key reasons WWE's flagship show has earned the reputation of being the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history. So their names are certain to be added into the mix when we talk about a reunion of past legends.

We don't have any update whether The Rock would show up or not but John Cena has teased that he may visit his home-turf once again. WWE often contacts him to show up when the occasion is right as he brings mainstream attention along with him. This upcoming night of Raw on July 22nd is said to be one of those special nights.

As per the reports of wrestlingINC.com, The Cenation Leader was filming the "Fast & Furious 9" in the United Kingdom. But it looks like he's back in the United States keeping this show in mind. But he denied accepting the same in an interview with Deco Drive in Florida.

The host of the interview asked John Cena the inevitable question of whether he would be on Monday Night Raw reunion show, and the former franchise player of the company decided not to give a definite answer to the question to keep the anticipation on,

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um... we'll see?," Cena replied to the interviewer doing the trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture.

We should note that John Cena resides in Tampa Bay itself which makes the task easy for him to attend the show. Even The Rock lives in the state of Florida which makes a lot of sense that we may also get to see him on TV after a gap of more than three years. As for the other marquee names, Brock Lesnar has already been booked to appear as he is in a championship storyline with Seth Rollins. Even The Undertaker is also booked for this reunion episode as he is around WWE TV this summer.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw john cena
Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue