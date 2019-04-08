English

WrestleMania 35: Dave Bautista officially retires from WWE

By
Bautista officially retires from WWE
Image Courtesy: WWE

Mumbai, April 8: Batista got what he wanted at WrestleMania, and now he's ready to call it quits.

In a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe posted to his Twitter page late Sunday night, Batista stated that he's officially retired from sports-entertainment.

The revelation came just hours after The Animal's defeat in a brutal No Holds Barred Match against Triple H on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE Wrestlemania 35 results and highlights

"@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I'm grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey," tweeted Bautista.

New era ushered in WWE with first-ever Women's Wrestlemania main event

Utter chaos ensued in his No Disqualification match with Triple H. Triple H got an early upper hand and it was a sickening scene when he pulled off the nose-ring of Batista with the Pliers.

The fight continued outside the ring as Triple H speared Batista through the announce table. He hit the Pedigree on Batista inside the ring but could not earn the pinfall.

Batista countered with a DDT on the steel steps and called for the powerbomb when Ric Flair showed up and handed a Sledge Hammer to Triple H. The Game hit The Animal with it and followed up with a second Pedigree for the victory.

Meanwhile, WWE announced that WrestleMania 35 broke the record for MetLife Stadium's highest-grossing entertainment event.

WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $16.9 million, surpassing the venue's previous record of $12.3 million set by WrestleMania 29 in 2013 as a sold-out crowd of 82,265 fans from all 50 states and 68 countries converged on MetLife Stadium.

"We are thrilled that WrestleMania's return to WWE's 'front yard' delivered incredible results," said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor.

"This would not have been possible without the tireless support of Governor Murphy and our public and private sector partners throughout the New York and New Jersey region. We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will make a historic Tampa Bay debut."

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
